Fire hits portion of Casa De Felipe in Garapan

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2021

Tag:
Share

Smoke billows out of a portion of the Casa De Felipe apartments in Garapan as firetrucks of the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services rush in to put out the blaze. The fire was contained in one portion of the building and no one was hurt. (PATRICK FIELDAD)

A portion of the Casa De Felipe apartments in Garapan went up in flames yesterday for reasons yet to be determined by the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Fortunately, the fire was contained in one portion of the residence and no one perished as a result of the fire.

According to Amore Tamayo, one of the tenants of Casa De Felipe and the woman who first raised the alarm, said the fire started after what sounded to her like an electrical explosion.

Tamayo said she discovered the fire while she was just outside of her apartment preparing lunch at around 11:40am. She recalls the first fire truck arriving on scene shortly after at around 12pm.

“I was about to cook lunch and then I heard an explosion, or like when an electric wire pops, so I checked outside and the lights started to flicker. I waited it out a little bit and tried to continue cooking but then, I heard an even louder explosion and then I got nervous. I took out my phone to call my husband but then I saw a light from the storage room. I was wondering why someone would turn on what looked like a lamp in the storage room because the light was coming from the floor. I checked on it more closely and that’s when I saw a fire at the corner of the storage room,” she said.

Tamayo said the storage room, which doubles as a laundry room, served mainly as a storage space for old beds, mattresses, linens, and other utilities, which could have been the reason why the fire spread so quickly.

“I panicked, I messaged the owner asking for help because the storage room was on fire at this point. The landlord arrived here quickly and he and some others grabbed fire extinguishers to put out the fire but the fire was spreading too fast and had gotten so big so we couldn’t get in anymore,” she said.

While the landlord and others tried to put out the fire, Tamayo said she started shouting “Fire! Fire!” to warn everyone who was still at home.

“Most of the people were either at work or in school. Thankfully, no one got hurt and everyone was able to get out when they did. Thankfully it was just the storage room that was burned,” she said.

According to another tenant, Lenie Bedia-Iparab, she could smell the fumes of the fire from her apartment, which was on the second floor. Fortunately for her and her two children, neighbors acted quickly to help everyone get to safety.

At the scene, Saipan Tribune learned that the fire was completely extinguished at around 12:40pm.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

DPW sues new owner of Casa De Felipe

Posted On Oct 30 2015
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 9, 2021, 2:44 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune