$882K in child tax credit out

Around $700,000 sent via direct deposit
By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2021
Share

The Department of Finance already distributed $882,000 in payments of the advance or increased child tax credit though direct deposit and checks, according to Division of Revenue and Taxation director Tracy Norita on Friday.

Of the $882,000 payments that have gone out, majority or around $700,000 went through direct deposit, she said at a radio press briefing.

“Eligible taxpayers will receive their payment as soon as we receive their information from them,” she said.

So far, since launching the CNMI Advance Child Tax Credit Update Portal last Aug. 27, 2,500 people have already registered, Norita said.

“So I continue to encourage those families that have not yet gone on the portal or have not yet submitted the advance child tax AdvCTC form update to please go ahead and do that so that we can get you your payment,” she said.

The CNMI is authorized to make monthly payments of the child tax credit to eligible families amounting to $250 or $300, depending on the age of the child. The payments will be up to December 2021.

Norita said anyone who had registered on the portal, passed validation without any errors, and had a complete submission will be receiving their payments.

She said they had a couple of batches of payments the other week and last week.

“So those that elected for direct deposit should see something in their bank accounts within a couple days,” Norita said, adding that they also have a batch of checks that will be mailed out.

The director encouraged eligible families to check the mail for their payments.

Revenue and Taxation is doing updates monthly and releases payments monthly as well.

“So again, it’s when they submit the updated information to us so that it can go through the regular processing for the advance child tax and the payment will be released,” Norita said.

The director noted that those who chose to receive the funds via direct deposit but put in an invalid information relating to their account number, those have been converted to checks. “So if you’re expecting a direct deposit and you did not see it, you might be getting a check in the mail if you input invalid information,” she said.

Norita said they have a team that’s working on the advance child tax credit program and they are continuing to improve their database.

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig earlier disclosed that on a normal child tax credit of $2,000, they usually distribute $12 million to $14 million annually. Atalig said with the increased child tax credit, he is expecting about $20 million annually.

The American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives last March 10, contains the largest child tax credit ever for families. The credit goes from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child for children from age 6 through 17. For children under age 6, the credit is raised from $2,000 to $3,600.

Any family with two working parents and an income below $150,000 is eligible for the full credit. Single working parents earning up to $112,000 are also eligible for the full credit.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2021, 6:58 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune