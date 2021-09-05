5 more positive cases in CNMI

Share











Five incoming travelers were confirmed positive for COVID-19 last Friday, with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reporting that this brings the CNMI’s total to 248.

The individuals were identified through travel screening and confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sept. 3 and 4. The individuals have been quarantined and are actively monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those in most immediate contact with the new cases. CHCC also reported that there is currently only one active hospitalization due to COVID-19.

In Guam, its Joint Information Center reported Friday the island’s 151st COVID-19-related death. It was also learned that Guam’s total of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now at 51, with 31 of the total being unvaccinated.

Guam’s 151st COVID-19-related death was an 85-year-old unvaccinated woman who had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman passed away at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 2. Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and urged the Guam community to maintain their resolve in the fight against COVID-19.

“Today, it saddens me to share that Guam has lost another soul to COVID-19. [Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and I] send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. …Now is not the time to throw in the towel, now is the time to stand up and protect those we love. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by doing your part—wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get vaccinated,” said Leon Guerrero.