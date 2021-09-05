5 more positive cases in CNMI

Guam posts 151st COVID-19-related death, 51 hospitalized
By
|
Posted on Sep 06 2021

Tag:
Share

Five incoming travelers were confirmed positive for COVID-19 last Friday, with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reporting that this brings the CNMI’s total to 248.

The individuals were identified through travel screening and confirmed positive through arrival testing on Sept. 3 and 4. The individuals have been quarantined and are actively monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for those in most immediate contact with the new cases. CHCC also reported that there is currently only one active hospitalization due to COVID-19.

In Guam, its Joint Information Center reported Friday the island’s 151st COVID-19-related death. It was also learned that Guam’s total of active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is now at 51, with 31 of the total being unvaccinated.

Guam’s 151st COVID-19-related death was an 85-year-old unvaccinated woman who had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman passed away at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 2. Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and urged the Guam community to maintain their resolve in the fight against COVID-19.

“Today, it saddens me to share that Guam has lost another soul to COVID-19. [Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and I] send our deepest condolences to her family and friends. …Now is not the time to throw in the towel, now is the time to stand up and protect those we love. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by doing your part—wear your mask, wash your hands, watch your distance, and get vaccinated,” said Leon Guerrero.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: 5 more positive cases in CNMI

Posted On Sep 04 2021
, By
0

CNMI seeing increased circulation of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
0

FAM tour participants praise CNMI’s preparedness

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
0

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2021, 7:19 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune