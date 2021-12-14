9 from Saipan take part in Tour of Guam

Share











The Northern Mariana Islands Cycling Federation sent a nine-person delegation to the Tour of Guam 2021 that started and finished at the Guam Museum Park in Hagatna last weekend.

The CNMI team was led by NMICF officials Ricky Castro and Jay Diyco and also included Wilfredo Barbo, Cesar Fortaleza, Jojo Valencia, Nomer Mangalinao, Rowena Houk, and Dan and Marjorie Ganacias.

Of the nine, Fortaleza was the only one who tackled the 102-kilometer long course and finished 26th overall in a time of 4:01:00. The rest took part in the 42-km short course with Marjorie Ganacias coming in third in her women’s 30-39 group with a time of 1:53:18. The times of the rest of the CNMI cyclists were as follows: Mangalinao (1:33:43), Barbo (1:33:43), Valencia (1:38:34), Diyco (1:45:26), Dan Ganacias (2:00:12), and Houck (2:01:02). Castro joined more as a representative of NMICF and didn’t have a time.

Marjorie Ganacias said getting third place in her group was a lovely surprise since it was her first time to take part in the Tour of Guam.

“It was my first time to participate in the Tour of Guam and I super enjoyed it. I’d love to participate again next year. We joined this year without much training just as a show of support to the Guam Cycling Federation,” she said.

The winners of the Guam Cycling Federation and Guam Visitors Bureau-organized event were Ryan Matienzo in the long course (3:05:04) and Jake Jones in the short course (1:16:32).

Castro said NMICF took part in the Tour of Guam as a gesture of support to the Guam Cycling Federation.

“As our counterpart federation in the south we always want to bring CNMI riders as much as we can. They also do that with our events, especially the Hell of Marianas,” he said.

On a personal note, Castro said he always enjoys riding the Tour of Guam as it beautifully showcases the picturesque coastline and rolling hills of the U.S. territory.

Diyco was just happy to be able to compete off-island again after nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’ s been a while since I raced that’s why I was really excited to participate. The event was great there were I think 170 participants registered. The course was well marked and there were a lot of volunteers that helped around the course. We are looking forward to bring more cyclist next year. I think this year was the biggest contingent that we sent to TOG.”

As for the course, Diyco said he was just glad to complete the race.

“The course was good as the climbs were great because I was able to survive them and my favorite was the downhill portions. Heading back to the finish was a challenge because of the headwind.”

Valencia said the Tour of Guam was a tough but fun race overall.

“That was my second time participating in the Tour of Guam. The NMICF delegation joined this race to show support to our friends and fellow cyclists in Guam and of course to the Guam Cycling Federation. They have been very supportive to us especially to NMICF and to Triathlon Association of the CNMI. Some of us made it to the Top 3 of our age category but our group’s main intention is to have fun and finish the race safely,” he said.

Dan Ganacias also marveled at the beautify of the course as it was a combination of flats, high inclines, and rolling hills.

“The Guam folks and Guam co-riders were very cordial and made us feel like home. I endured the race and very much enjoyed the event. I would go back again and try the 100-km course next time. I like to thank Ricky, Jojo, and TRAC for inviting me and my wife, Marjorie, to join them in the TOG. We had so much fun. We also enjoyed the company of the rest of our team,” he said.

Barbo said the Tour of Guam was a very good experience for the CNMI team. “Actually we don’t expect anything. But it’s so fun, considering that we didn’t practice a lot before going to the Tour of Guam.”