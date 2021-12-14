Guam COVID-19 deaths at 269

By
|
Posted on Dec 15 2021
Guam’s Joint Information Center in Guam has reported the island’s two most recent COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the island’s COVID-19-related death toll to 269.

According to JIC’s Dec. 13 news release, Guam’s 268th COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 83-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 7 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 7.

The 269th was an unvaccinated 44-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Dec. 4 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 9.  Included in the news release was a statement provided by Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. She and Guam Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio offer their condolences and pray for those who will not be able to celebrate the holidays with their families due to COVID-19.

“With any amount of reprieve during this pandemic, the harsh reality is we will still suffer great loss. [First gentleman Jeff Cook], [Tenorio], and I send our sympathies to those who loved them and must continue on. With the holidays here, we pray for those who will not be able to celebrate with us, and we are reminded that this fight continues,” she said.

The JIC also reported that there are four active, COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Guam with one of the four on a ventilator. By vaccination status, three are vaccinated and one is unvaccinated.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
