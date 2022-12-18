9 graduate from pilot maritime program at KHS

Share











Western Pacific Maritime Academy announced Friday that it graduated nine Kagman High School students in Basic Training Personal Safety and Social Responsibility Course, one of several courses that are required for working offshore on ships.

WPMA is teaching maritime courses in a pilot program at KHS and Da’ok High School and will eventually expand to the rest of CNMI high schools. The first course of instruction for training the next generation of professional mariners is applying for a Merchant Marine Credential.

Students in the maritime program are called “midshipmen.” The new KHS midshipmen are Michael Tomokane, Stanley Delia, Raymond Borden, Frances Borja, Robbie Salta, Leanalyn Reyes, Kenshiro Yanai, Marvin Reyes, William Priest and Vynna Tudela.

PSSR is an eight-hour course that was instructed over several sessions. It includes topics such as emergency procedures, safe working practices, marine pollution prevention, shipboard communications, and human relations.

At KHS, seven of 15 students have completed the MMC application process. The MMC application process consists of getting a Transportation Workers Identification Card, a U.S. Coast Guard Medical Examination, a Department of Transportation drug test, and other required documents. The MMC application and all maritime courses are funded by the Public School System.

WPMA’s PSS maritime workforce development program steers candidates into high paying jobs in the maritime sector as entry level credentialed professional mariners as deck seamen, engineers or members of the catering department.

An entry level seaman in the U.S. Merchant Marine can earn upwards of $5,000 per month through one of a number of Maritime Unions or Military Sealift Command. In the wake of COVID-19, the maritime sector is experiencing a huge demand for credentialed mariners.

WPMA is a non-profit corporation located on Saipan with its maritime offices and classrooms located at the Northern Marianas Technical Institute in Lower Base. The academy will be offering a full suite of USCG approved maritime courses and services to the seafaring public.

For further information about the PSS programs, contact your principal and raise at your PTSA meetings. For additional information about our programs or information on how to apply, contact Selina Taitano at staitano@wpma.net. (PR)