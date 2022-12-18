CCAC wants to make Kantan Isla an annual event

By
|
Posted on Dec 19 2022

Tag: ,
Share

A group performs on stage at the Kantan Isla Kkėėlůl Falůu Concert at the Civic center in Susupe last Thursday. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

In an attempt to promote and keep alive indigenous music in the CNMI, the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture revived last Thursday the Kantan Isla Kkėėlůl Falůu Concert at the Civic center in Susupe.

The four-hour concert featured guest performers singing songs in the Chamorro and Carolinian tongue.

CCAC executive director Parker Yobei said this year’s concert edition was a “bit last-minute” event and, with all the holiday events taking place, he did not want compete with other scheduled events like the Fiesta Fridays or the Christmas in the Marianas in Garapan, so they decided to go ahead and hold the concert on a Thursday. “…it’s kind of short this year, but our plan is to expand and improve,” he added.

Yobei indicated that for next year, the concert would most likely not be in December, but a couple of months earlier. Previous Kantan Isla concerts were usually held in September, since the month is also considered Cultural Heritage Month.

The concert, which has a goal of language preservation, began in the ’80s, led by the Language Commission, but stopped in the early 2000’s due no funding. Yobei said they are able to hold it again, thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and its annual partnership with CCAC.

The grant, amounting to around $3,900, can only be used strictly for programs under the category of performing arts, but Yobei said the Kantan Isla Kkėėlůl Falůu is also a way to promote and preserve the CNMI’s indigenous languages, and in that way they they were “killing two birds with one stone.”

Yobei also said that programs like these can also entice young artists to learn the language, since learning through music is much easier. “We’re glad we’re able to do it this year, and then we’ll start planning for next year right away.”

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

CCAC celebrates CNMI languages with free concert

Posted On Dec 15 2022
, By

CCAC gets 4 new helping hands

Posted On Feb 12 2020
, By

DCCA launching recovery and art healing grant programs

Posted On Sep 10 2019
, By
0

CCAC sees highest number of artist participation at FTAF

Posted On Apr 16 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Are you done with your Christmas shopping yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

December 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2022

Posted On Dec 14 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 19, 2022, 7:19 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:37 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune