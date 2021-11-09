9 more positives

By
|
Posted on Nov 10 2021
Share

Nine more individuals were identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 360.

According to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release Monday night, the nine were found through travel testing and contact tracing on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 and have all been quarantined and are being actively monitored.

CHCC also reported Sunday that since Oct. 28 there have been 69 new cases of COVID-19: 53 identified through contact tracing, 10 through community-based testing, and six through travel testing. Also, 179 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Nov. 7 comprising travel and surveillance testing.

CHCC said its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new cases and that the team will continue its efforts “until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

CHCC also said that its contact tracers have reached out to contacts who are deemed high risk, and that “the associated risk of infection depends on the level of exposure, which will, in turn, determine the type of monitoring.” CHCC added that establishing the level of exposure can be difficult and requires investigation.

For individuals in the community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks those concerned to see their healthcare providers or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 10, 2021, 6:15 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune