9 more positives

Nine more individuals were identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, bringing the Commonwealth’s total to 360.

According to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release Monday night, the nine were found through travel testing and contact tracing on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 and have all been quarantined and are being actively monitored.

CHCC also reported Sunday that since Oct. 28 there have been 69 new cases of COVID-19: 53 identified through contact tracing, 10 through community-based testing, and six through travel testing. Also, 179 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Nov. 7 comprising travel and surveillance testing.

CHCC said its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new cases and that the team will continue its efforts “until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

CHCC also said that its contact tracers have reached out to contacts who are deemed high risk, and that “the associated risk of infection depends on the level of exposure, which will, in turn, determine the type of monitoring.” CHCC added that establishing the level of exposure can be difficult and requires investigation.

For individuals in the community experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks those concerned to see their healthcare providers or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.