Torres to JGO committee: Stop all these nonsense

‘JGO should stop dragging innocent gov’t employees and ask me directly’
By
|
Posted on Nov 10 2021

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said yesterday that the House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee should bring their issues and concerns to him and stop putting other innocent government employees and their family through the hardship of being served with subpoenas to testify at the JGO hearing.

“[Instead of] dragging all these innocent, hardworking government employees, putting their families through this subpoena, and all these other stuff, come to me. I’m the principal and the one that you want to ask,” said Torres during an interview with reporters shortly after the kickoff ceremony of the Coastal Construction Training “Building Resiliency” at the Aqua Resort Club in Achugao.

The committee, which is chaired by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels.

As of press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was still awaiting comments from Babauta.

When asked what triggered him to write a strongly-worded letter Monday to Babauta, the governor said he has always respected the House’s process and that he had stated it many times before that if there are issues and concerns, they should reach out to him.

“We can sit down and talk about it,” said Torres.

Ralph DLG Torres

In his letter Monday, Torres lambasted Babauta and members of the Democratic Party for allegedly turning the JGO Committee’s investigation into an “ill-informed, ill-managed, and irresponsible political showmanship.”

The governor said yesterday that the JGO Committee would bring in “good, hardworking government employees” to the hearing and are even asked about matters that are not within their scope of work and about their opinion.

“So that’s what triggered this [letter]—to stop all these nonsense,” the governor said.

Torres pointed out that the JGO Committee has had all these information with them in the last two years and that they even have their own report about it.

“Now they’re taking it to a whole new level. And of course, you kind of see the picture why it’s being done,” he said. “So first, if there’s any wrongdoing, what is it?”

Torres said he is ready to answer in writing any questions and concerns by the JGO and that he will address it truthfully.

“I’ve said this in the beginning. You have questions, come talk to me. Let’s have this discussion and address the concerns. We may not see eye to eye with each other. You may not like the authority I have. You may not like what I purchased. But first of all, if anything, is it illegal?” the governor asked.

Torres said the answer is “no” and if they disagree with all of his purchases and believe that he did anything wrong, why did they give him another $100,000 in discretionary funds as provided by the budget law?

A discretionary account can be used for official representation such as hosting off-island dignitaries, holding public events, and other matters, Saipan Tribune learned.

Torres said he always respect the Legislature as he is a former legislator. “But the way they’re doing it, it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said the governor.

The JGO Committee is controlled by Democratic Party representatives. Torres is the titular head of the NMI Republican Party.

Asked if he is willing to testify before the JGO, Torres said if the committee decides otherwise from his request to give him the questions in writing, then they will address that issue at that moment.

On the continued “attacks” on him and his family, the governor said it’s sad that it’s not just coming from the Democratic Party as there are other entities that are involved. He did not elaborate.

To everyone who has been in the CNMI since Super Typhoon Soudelor in 2015, Torres said they should be asked if they are satisfied with the government’s recovery efforts.

“Do you feel that the government, the governor, the lieutenant governor at that time. …Do you feel that they took care of you? That they put every effort every day, day in day out to provide water?” he asked. Then when Typhoon Mangkhut came in September 2018, did people see him out there?

“You don’t change history. You go back and you reflect on it. So with me looking back at the efforts that I put into it, from Soudelor, Mangkhut, to [Super Typhoon] Yutu, was I there for the community? Did I put my hours with those officers, with those first responders, with the mayor’s office?” he asked.

Torres said everyone knows and feels in their heart that their governor was there during those times when they needed him most.

With respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said people know in their hearts, in the community’s heart, who was in the frontline with the first responders.

“We were breaking records every day, every month. You don’t just wake up and say, ‘Okay, you know, I want to break a record today.’ You don’t. You do it in your heart. You do it under hardship, hard work and dedication, with cooperation with everyone,” he said.

Torres said he has never taken credit for anything other than giving all of their partners, the first responders and the community all the credit.

“Because this is what we are. We are one community. We will work with each other. And if we only truly work with each other, we can accomplish so much more. But instead, political bickering [is happening],” he said

The governor said he expects the Democrats to criticize him again about his letter. “But, guess what? I’m here. And we’ve got more things to do,” he said.

Pertaining to the American Rescue Plan Act funds, Torres said he gets criticized for hiring people when in fact that what ARPA is for. He said they were given $481 million in ARPA money to spend and when they spend it, the critics are not happy.

“What do you want? We’re building infrastructure. We’re doing the capacity. They’re not happy. What do you want?” Torres asked.

The governor said that, although there are positive COVID-19 cases, the CNMI is still the safest place on Earth.

He noted that looking back in May and June 2020, they have been told that the CNMI will get 6,000 to 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases, and there would be close to 400 to 500 deaths, if they don’t do anything.

“I wasn’t sleeping. I tell all the communities to stay home. My kids would cry, ‘Dad, why do you go out to the community when you tell us to stay home,’” he said.

Torres said he and his wife would tell their children that it is different on his part as he needs to be out there with the first responders.

“I have never excluded anybody in anything. I welcome everybody to come in and help, but come with a solution. I can sit here and criticize every little thing. But we’re not going to go anywhere,” he added.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: Torres slams Babauta, JGO

Posted On Nov 08 2021
, By
0

JGO subpoenas governor’s chief of staff, 3 cops

Posted On Nov 04 2021
, By
0

JGO finds Dela Cruz’s affidavit unsatisfactory

Posted On Oct 27 2021
, By
0

JGO allows Torres’ executive assistant to submit sworn affidavit instead

Posted On Oct 20 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

If you have a child who is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, would you have him/her vaccinated?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 8, 2021

Posted On Nov 08 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 10, 2021, 6:14 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:17 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune