95 new positive cases

A total of 95 more individuals were identified and confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI’s total to 787.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced yesterday morning that the new cases were found through surveillance testing conducted on Nov. 26 and 27, and have since been isolated and are being monitored.

This follows a pattern of double-digit increases in the number of community cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI in the last few days, with 43 cases reported last Friday, 45 cases last Thursday, 32 cases last Wednesday and 98 cases just hours before that.

CHCC also reported that there are 355 active cases of COVID-19 right now and four COVID-19-related active hospitalizations, with all four being unvaccinated.

Of the 95 new cases, 50 were found through community-based testing and 45 through contact tracing. By vaccination status, of the 95, 45 were fully vaccinated, 38 were unvaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated, and five were ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Since Oct. 28, there have been 496 new cases. Of the 496, 218 were found through contact tracing, 266 through community-based testing, and 12 through travel testing.

For testing efforts, a total of 1,127 tests were conducted on Nov. 26 and 27 comprising surveillance and travel testing.

Registering for community-based testing can be done at covidtesting.chcc.health. There is no code needed to register, and if no dates are showing then all slots have been filled. More dates will be announced, said CHCC in its news release.

CHCC said that its Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already reached out to those who were in closest contact with the new cases, and added that “this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.”

If you have concerns regarding possible exposure to a case, CHCC asks you to call its contact tracers no later than 9pm at 670-285-1942, 670-286-1710, or 670-286-1729.

If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, and new loss of taste or smell, CHCC asks you to see your health care provider or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at 670-233-2067.