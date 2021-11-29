Kilili: CHCC, 3 other health care providers will be getting $591,300 in ARPA funds for COVID losses

Share











Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) disclosed Thursday that the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and three other health care providers in the CNMI are beginning to get a total of $591,388 in relief payments associated with their COVID-19 financial losses.

Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced that health care providers in rural and remote areas like the Marianas that applied for funding incurred due to pandemic-related financial losses are beginning to receive relief payments from the American Rescue Plan Act.

CHCC will be getting $572,872; Marianas Health Services, $14,049; Pacific Medical Center, $2,236; and Kagman Community Health Center, $2,231.

Sablan said the payments are based on Medicare, Medicaid, and Children’s Health Insurance Program claims for services to rural beneficiaries from Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.

He said the ARPA payments will help Marianas health providers keep their doors open, address workforce challenges, and make up for the lost revenues and increased expenses caused by the pandemic.

Sablan said funds may be used for salaries, supplied, equipment, and COVID-19 related expenses.