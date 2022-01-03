A deadly start to 2022

Share











The CNMI had its deadliest week yet with the COVID-19 pandemic, recording four successive deaths that raised the CNMI pandemic death toll from 14 last Jan. 1, 2022, to 18 as of yesterday.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. first confirmed the CNMI’s 15th, 16th, and 17th COVID-19-related deaths in a news release late Jan. 2, 2022, and the 18th fatality yesterday morning. CHCC will soon be releasing more information of the latest fatalities.

Also, 10 cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Dec. 28, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 3,297 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.

Of the 10 cases, nine were identified on Jan. 1, 2022, and one on Dec. 28, 2021; one was identified via contact tracing, eight were identified via community testing, and one was identified via travel testing. The vaccination statuses of the 10 cases identified are pending verification.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, there have been 2,332 recoveries, 663 active cases, and 18 deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021.

As of Jan. 2, 2022, there were 15 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 (seven unvaccinated, eight vaccinated; and three on a ventilator). Four have been discharged.

According to the CHCC news release, unvaccinated individuals are at risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and unvaccinated individuals spread the virus at a higher rate than vaccinated individuals, thereby increasing the spread and risk of serious illness toward other unvaccinated individuals.

Vaccines are the best protection against the highly transmissible virus, and are readily available at the Multi-Purpose Center, Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, and Saturday, 8am to 4pm. Register for COVID-19 vaccines at www.vaccinatecnmi.com. Individuals age 18 or older are now eligible to avail of a booster shot; 16- and 17-year-olds can avail of a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot.

The CHCC highly encourages unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated or get a booster shot against COVID-19 to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Data from small clinical trials show that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 infection is waning after the primary series, but protection remains high against severe disease and hospitalization.

Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 3,006 new cases, of which 1,489 were identified via contact tracing, 1,447 were identified via community testing, and 70 were identified via travel testing.

A total of 67 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Jan. 1, 2022, which comprises travel testing and surveillance testing but does not include DFEMS testing.

To register for community-based testing, visit https://covidtesting.chcc.health. No code is required to register. If there are no dates showing, it means all spots have been filled. More dates will be announced.

While you wait to get tested or for your test results, stay at home as much as possible and limit your contact with others. Live COVID-19 safe: wear your mask; wash your hands; watch your distance; avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily; be alert for symptoms daily; and get tested for COVID-19.

The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the newly confirmed cases, and this effort will continue until all probable cases are identified and tested.

Our contact tracers will reach out to you if you are deemed high risk. The associated risk of infection depends on the level of exposure, which will, in turn, determine the type of monitoring. Establishing the level of exposure can be difficult and requires investigation.

If you have concerns regarding a possible exposure to a positive case, call our contact tracers at (670) 285-1942, 286-1710, or 286-1711.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, etc.), see your provider or call the CHCC Tele-Triage hotline at (670) 233-2067. (Saipan Tribune)