Parties in Hillbroom case fail to resolve issues

The parties in the lawsuit filed by Junior Larry Hillbroom have failed to resolve their issues and finalize their settlement agreement, resulting in a new jury trial date.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona scheduled a new trial date for Hillbroom’s lawsuit after the parties involved failed to resolve pending issues in their settlement agreement. The new jury trial is set for March 8, 2022, at 10am and the alternative date is June 7, 2022, also at 10am.

The parties were also ordered to return to court for a status conference on Feb. 15, 2022, at 8:30am.

In 2010, Hillbroom sued his former attorneys, David Lujan and Barry Israel, for legal malpractice, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, and violations of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

According to Hillbroom’s lawsuit, the defendants committed extrinsic fraud on the Guam guardianship court by denying him a fair opportunity to challenge their 56% retainer.

Hillbroom is represented by attorneys Mark Hanson and Rachel Dimitruk in this lawsuit.

Israel and Lujan represented Hillbroom when he was a minor in securing $90 million from the Larry Lee Hillblom estate. When Hillbroom became an adult, he sued his former lawyers for malpractice as well as his former trustee, Keith Waibel, for conspiracy.

Israel was dismissed from the lawsuit in July 2020 after Hillbroom and Israel reached a settlement agreement.

In November 2021, the remaining parties in the lawsuit told the court that they had reached and agreed to a settlement.

However, during the latest status conference last week, it seems the parties could not resolve their issues.

Hillbroom is one of the four DNA-proven heirs of DHL Corp. founder Larry Lee Hillblom, who died in a plane crash in 1995 near Saipan leaving behind him an estate estimated at about $600 million.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
