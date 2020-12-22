A different kind of holiday at World Café

By
|
Posted on Dec 23 2020
Share

Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan’s Food and Beverage director Das Krishnan, second from right, poses with staff of the World Café. (Mark Rabago)

Celebrate Christmas and New Year at the World Café of Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan in Garapan and feel the love, effort, and the moments made for making memories! This holiday season, World Café will create the perfect environment that will assure family and friends of a memorable time.

“We have a lot in store for the community, especially for our loyal guests. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, World Café opens its doors for brunch from 11am to 2pm for only $30 per adult and $15 per child. Aside from the wide variety of delicious dishes, bottomless red and white wine, draft beer, and sparkling wine will be served. Complimentary pool passes will also be available for all diners. Guests will be treated with party favors to add to their Christmas celebrations,” said Food & Beverage director Das Krishnan.

On New Year’s Eve, the CNMI community is invited to welcome 2021 with Fiesta Resort hosting a countdown party from 10pm to 1am at the Dinner Show area for only $45 per adult and $30 per child. The celebration includes a variety of chasers and open bar entertainment by Soul Ivory Band followed by an amazing fireworks display.

The New Year’s Day celebration continues on January 1, 2021, with the World Café brunch from 11am to 2pm for only $30 per adult and $15 per child. This includes bottomless red and white wine, draft beer, sparkling wine and complimentary pool pass for all diners.

Fiesta Resort welcomes holiday banquet functions like company celebrations, christenings, birthdays, and more.

Food & Beverage manager Socorro Huliganga said that each function is planned carefully to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 health and safety protocols. “We closed in March due to COVID-19 and opened for limited operations in June in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. We strictly enforce the COVID-19 guidelines whilst at the same time still providing that warm and welcoming Fiesta experience.”

She added that their buffet style is no longer a self-service system. “Our staff serve food to the guests so there is limited handling of serving utensils, again, in line with COVID-19 protocols. We have received positive feedback from our guests on this “served buffet” system. We observe COVID-19 protocols in our banquet events as well.”

This will be the last Christmas and New Year that will be celebrated as Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan which is expected to rebrand as Crowne Plaza Resort in 2021.

Krishnan assured that their services already honed to world-class standards after nearly two decades of service to the CNMI community: ”a lot of work will go into meeting IHG standards but we are excited and look forward to offering our guests a new level of service.”

“Even though COVID-19 slowed us down this year, we were able to maintain local business. Personally, my 12 years here helped build my career and we developed a lot of clients. Our message to community is to remain safe and stay happy. Things will hopefully change after vaccination, and we at Fiesta Resort thank you for all your support,” he added.

For more information and for reservations, call Fiesta Resort at (670)-234-6414.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020
500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 23, 2020, 9:44 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 11 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 14 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:40 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune