A different kind of holiday at World Café

Celebrate Christmas and New Year at the World Café of Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan in Garapan and feel the love, effort, and the moments made for making memories! This holiday season, World Café will create the perfect environment that will assure family and friends of a memorable time.

“We have a lot in store for the community, especially for our loyal guests. On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, World Café opens its doors for brunch from 11am to 2pm for only $30 per adult and $15 per child. Aside from the wide variety of delicious dishes, bottomless red and white wine, draft beer, and sparkling wine will be served. Complimentary pool passes will also be available for all diners. Guests will be treated with party favors to add to their Christmas celebrations,” said Food & Beverage director Das Krishnan.

On New Year’s Eve, the CNMI community is invited to welcome 2021 with Fiesta Resort hosting a countdown party from 10pm to 1am at the Dinner Show area for only $45 per adult and $30 per child. The celebration includes a variety of chasers and open bar entertainment by Soul Ivory Band followed by an amazing fireworks display.

The New Year’s Day celebration continues on January 1, 2021, with the World Café brunch from 11am to 2pm for only $30 per adult and $15 per child. This includes bottomless red and white wine, draft beer, sparkling wine and complimentary pool pass for all diners.

Fiesta Resort welcomes holiday banquet functions like company celebrations, christenings, birthdays, and more.

Food & Beverage manager Socorro Huliganga said that each function is planned carefully to ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 health and safety protocols. “We closed in March due to COVID-19 and opened for limited operations in June in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. We strictly enforce the COVID-19 guidelines whilst at the same time still providing that warm and welcoming Fiesta experience.”

She added that their buffet style is no longer a self-service system. “Our staff serve food to the guests so there is limited handling of serving utensils, again, in line with COVID-19 protocols. We have received positive feedback from our guests on this “served buffet” system. We observe COVID-19 protocols in our banquet events as well.”

This will be the last Christmas and New Year that will be celebrated as Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan which is expected to rebrand as Crowne Plaza Resort in 2021.

Krishnan assured that their services already honed to world-class standards after nearly two decades of service to the CNMI community: ”a lot of work will go into meeting IHG standards but we are excited and look forward to offering our guests a new level of service.”

“Even though COVID-19 slowed us down this year, we were able to maintain local business. Personally, my 12 years here helped build my career and we developed a lot of clients. Our message to community is to remain safe and stay happy. Things will hopefully change after vaccination, and we at Fiesta Resort thank you for all your support,” he added.

For more information and for reservations, call Fiesta Resort at (670)-234-6414.