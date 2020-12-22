Unique Christmas deals at PIC Saipan

Posted on Dec 23 2020
Enjoy a variety of dishes at the Magellan Room of Pacific Islands Club Saipan. (Contributed Photo)

Pacific Island Club Saipan in San Antonio wants families and friends to eat, sleep, swim, play, and repeat for the holidays as they offer different room packages that will surely make your stay jolly and festive. Choose from three packages that hits many staycation treats in one booking.

According to Sales and Marketing manager Katy Hung, PIC has three room packages to give guests a chance to pick the kind of vacation they want. First package is the “Merry Little Christmas” room package—this comes with one night stay at superior room and inclusive of 20% discount on food and beverage during the stay. The price for this package is $180 a night,” she said.

“The ‘Jingle Jingle Sing Along’ room package goes for $260 and allows guests who check in on the 24th to enjoy the delicious Christmas brunch for 2 adults and 2 children on Christmas Day. For couples who want to spend the night alone without hassles, the third room package is “Christmas Mi Amor” for only $280. It includes one night stay and dinner for two on Christmas eve at ISLA Teppanyaki. All room promotions come with various benefits such as early check-in and late check-out, breakfast to go for two people, and one free bottle of wine,” she added.

Due to popular demand, PIC’s Isla Teppanyaki is back and will open on Christmas Eve for the guests’ dining pleasure. (Contributed Photo)

Hung said that they also prepared four types of Christmassy menu at famous PIC restaurants—ISLA Teppanyaki, Magellan, and Seaside Grill for food lovers to indulge in. “On Christmas Eve, you can choose between ISLA Teppanyaki course menu or Magellan Buffet. Missed for a long time by the community, ISLA Teppanyaki will open from 6pm to 9pm on Dec. 24, with an offer of premium course menu for only $75. If you are feeling the need for more varieties, the well-known Magellan Buffet will serve you on Christmas Eve from 6pm to 9pm, with a wide range of food and beverage for only $ 39.”

“On Christmas Day, there are two options for guests—first is Merry Christmas Brunch at Magellan from 11am to 2pm for only $35 adults and second, enjoy a five-course menu Christmas Dinner at Seaside Grill from 6pm to 9pm for only $65 for adults and children aged 4-11 years old can enjoy 50% discount. Brunch and waterpark combination is also available on Christmas Day just add $9 for each adult.

There will be a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. For reservations or inquiries, call (670) 234-7976 extention #2.

