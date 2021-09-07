A dozen restaurants applied, received federal financial aid

Kilili says Northern Marianas also allocated $14.27M from Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund
By
|
Posted on Sep 08 2021
Share

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) disclosed over the weekend that a dozen restaurants in the Marianas that were badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic applied for and received financial aid from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was created by the American Rescue Plan Act.

In his e-kilili newsletter, Sablan said 12 restaurants availed of the financial aid, based on the latest data from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

He said the grants in the Marianas ranged from $37,128 to $348,277.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund provides a total of $28.6 billion in direct relief funds to restaurants and other hard-hit food establishments that have experienced economic distress and significant operational losses due to the pandemic.

“The money does not have to be repaid as long as it is used to cover payroll, rent, utilities, and other eligible uses,” Sablan said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration began registrations on April 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, Sablan said the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced last Wednesday that the Northern Marianas has been allocated $14,275,714 from the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

He said ARPA of 2021 provided $100 million equally divided among the CNMI, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the three Freely Associated States (Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, and Marshall Islands).

Sablan said the money can be used for investments in high-quality broadband and other connectivity infrastructure.

He said funds may also invested in critical community hubs or capital assets that provide access jointly to work, education, and health monitoring.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2021, 8:14 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 5 m/s SE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune