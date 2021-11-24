Share











Editor’s Note: House minority leader Angel A. Demapan issued the following statement upon learning of the passing of the Honorable Glicerio “Eli” Arago, honorary Philippine consul to the CNMI:

On behalf of the House minority, we join the people of the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of honorary Philippine consul Eli Arago, a friend of the Marianas and a respected pillar of the Filipino community of our islands.

Consul Eli was a great friend to many of us in the CNMI, especially since he’s made his home here for the past 35 years. As a senior vice president for the TanHoldings group of companies, Eli was an active and visible private sector partner for a host of community-based and public-private partnership programs.”

And following his appointment as honorary Consul for the Philippines to the CNMI, Eli served in this role above and beyond the call. He worked hard to ensure that all Filipino workers in the CNMI received the assistance and advocacy they needed at any given time.

He worked well with everyone from both the public and private sectors. Moreover, he built strong relationships with the community, reflective of the Commonwealth’s longstanding ties with the Philippines.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Consul Eli’s family and friends during this difficult time. And we extend our thoughts and prayers to the Office of the Philippine Honorary Consulate for the CNMI, the Philippine Consulate General in Guam, and TanHoldings Corp.