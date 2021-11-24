Statement on the passing of honorary consul Arago

Share











Editor’s Note: Gov. Ralph DLG Torres issued the following statement on the passing of the honorable Glicerio “Eli” Del Mundo Arago, honorary Philippine consul to the CNMI.

Diann and I join the Commonwealth in mourning the passing of our honorary Philippine consul Eli Arago, who committed his life to advancing the needs of others, most especially the Filipino community of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Consul Eli was a great friend and a true partner in building a stronger and closely-knit Commonwealth with help of our Filipino community. He and I personally collaborated on improving the lives of our kababayans because they have contributed to building a better community for our children and grandchildren to thrive.

We worked well together, and I will always treasure our friendship. His untiring service and support to our community are a testament to the type of leader he was, as well as to the care and compassion he held.

We extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to Consul Eli’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Office of the Philippine Honorary Consulate for the CNMI, the Philippine Consulate General in Guam, and TanHoldings Corp.

Ralph DLG Torres is governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.