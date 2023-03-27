A love for reading begins at home

Share











Reading has taken a backseat in today’s fast-paced and technology-driven world. With so many distractions like social media challenging our attention, it can be easy to overlook the benefits of reading. From captivating stories to informative non-fiction, reading can broaden our minds and transport us to new worlds. Developing a love for reading can be challenging in today’s modern world, so a love for reading should begin with early exposure and encouragement, and where better to start than at home?

Research shows that children who grow up in homes with books and reading materials will likely develop a love for reading and excel academically. It is essential to start cultivating a love for reading at home.

Reading at home can significantly impact children’s academic performance, personal growth, and development. It’s not just a pastime or entertainment, but a valuable tool that can positively impact individuals and families.

Here are some practical tips on fostering a reading-friendly environment for you and your family:

1. Make reading a family activity. One way to encourage reading in your family is to make it a group activity. Set aside time for reading daily and make it a family affair. It could be in the form of a family book club or simply reading aloud to each other. Encouraging your children to read can teach them a love of reading and give you all something to talk about. This can create a particular moment of connection and shared experience that can help to strengthen relationships and build trust.

2. Create a reading-friendly environment. Another way to promote reading in your family is to create an environment conducive to reading. Designate a comfortable and quiet space in your home, and ensure it is well-lit and stocked with various reading materials. This could include books, magazines, and newspapers. The serene space can also help reduce stress and anxiety and provide a much-needed break from technology, screens, or a long day at work.

3. Encourage your children to read what interests them. To make reading more enjoyable for your children, encourage them to read what interests them. Allow them to choose their reading materials, including comics or graphic novels. This can help develop a love of reading and a sense of ownership over reading choices.

4. Make use of technology to your advantage. Incorporating technology can make reading more accessible and enjoyable for your family. There are many e-books and audiobooks available online that your family can access on their devices. Consider downloading an app or using an online reading platform tailored to your family’s interests. In this way, it can balance digital and traditional methods of reading.

5. Celebrate reading achievements. Recognizing and celebrating your family’s reading achievements can motivate them to read more. Consider setting up a reading challenge or competition and reward your family with something special for reaching their reading goals. This could be anything from a family outing to a special treat.

6. Lead by example. One of the best ways to encourage your family to read is to lead by example. Make reading a part of your family routine and talk about what you read with your family. When your children see that you enjoy reading, they will likely develop a love for books.

Making reading a part of your family can be a fun and rewarding experience. Creating a reading-friendly environment, allowing your children to read what interests them, using technology, celebrating reading achievements, and leading by example can help imbue a love of reading in a family that will last a lifetime. Encouraging your kids or your family to read is one of the greatest gifts you can share with them, as it opens up a new world of knowledge and enjoyment.

***

Rosemarie D. Embile is a teacher at Northern Marianas International School.