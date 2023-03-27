COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 28, 2023

Share











Small craft advisory in effect

A small craft advisory is now in effect until 6pm today, Tuesday.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, seas of 7 to 10 feet are present in Marianas coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Elevated winds are expected through last night. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, are advised to avoid boating in these conditions. (PR)

Power service interruption in Kagman II

There will be a scheduled power service interruption on Friday March 31, 2023, in Kagman II, from 9am to 1pm, affecting Chopak Drive.

This will allow Commonwealth Utilities Corp. line crew to replace a defective primary power pole and a burnt primary power pole along Chopak Drive. No water well, wastewater facility, or traffic light will be affected.

For more information, contact the CUC hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates. (PR)

GCC sets public hearing on GED test fee hike

The Guam Community College will hold public meetings on April 6, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm and on April 7, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm at Guam Community College Allied Health Building, Room 3108. The meeting will allow for public questions and comments regarding the required fee increase, by GED Testing Service LLC, for the administration of the GED testing through GCC. The current fee rate has remained unchanged since Sept. 8, 2015.

Individuals interested in attending the meeting virtually can do so at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83703207982?pwd=aWhXaWlicHp5WDFtTDNJODZsTzZSZz09

For more information on the meeting, call (671) 735-5640 or email learningforlife@guamcc.edu. (PR)