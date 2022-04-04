A wealth of information at 3rd annual literacy fair at JKPL

Posted on Apr 05 2022

Joeten-Kiyu Public Library staff, including library director Erlinda Naputi, front left and Leora Terlaje, right, are kept busy during the 3rd Annual Community Mobile Information Literacy Fair last Saturday at the JKPL parking lot.(LEIGH GASES)

The 3rd Annual Community Mobile Information Literacy Fair last Saturday, which signaled the start of “National Library Week” from April 3 to April 9, drew about 250 parents and children of all ages to the JKPL parking lot, which featured several informational booths and some demonstrations.

This fair invited community partners who have mobile units to share about their special programs and services. Community members were welcome to walk around and learn about the special services of each. The Department of Public Safety Car Seat Program demonstrated how to properly install car seats, while the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services did a demonstration on how they put on their gear during fires. A trained dog from the CNMI Division of Customs and Biosecurity demonstrated how they sniff out packages for contraband.

A Customs K-9 unit officer with his dog and children volunteers demonstrate how the dog detects drugs in packages. (LEIGH GASES)

The fair was missed for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and this was the first fair since then. Erlinda Naputi, library director said in an interview during the fair, “We’re back and we are actually happy. We’re glad our partners are here and we’re happy to see all these community members come out to support and take advantage of this literacy fair.” 

Priority Care staff shows a parent and children the inside of its ambulance. (LEIGH GASES)

When asked how the library use and turn-out is going, Naputi said it had been slow going because of the pandemic. “From the beginning of the pandemic to last month, it was really slow. But three Saturdays ago, we saw about over 100 some people in the library; Saturday is one of our busiest days. That’s actually a good indication that the people are a lot more comfortable to come out to enjoy freedom again. …That’s another reason why we wanted to bring this mobile information literacy fair back because it’s outdoors.”

A Department of Public Works staff shows a guest the inside of a backhoe. (LEIGH GASES)

Leora Terlaje, Bookmobile supervisor, hopes the fair had a great impact on participants because “there’s a lot of important information here in regards to emergencies. …So that’s very important for the children and the adults to know who are all out there.”

Children and their mom check out the inside of one of the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library’s mobiles. (LEIGH GASES)

Naputi dedicated this year’s fair “to our library team, because they actually worked so hard to put this together. It’s a very successful turnout, we have so many people here.” She also thanked the sponsors, donors, and “of course most importantly, our community members that are here today.

A Commonwealth Utilities Corp. power division staff explains how a power meter works to participants. (LEIGH GASES)

And, of course, a shoutout to all our partners or collaborating partners that are here. I’d like to thank them for their continued support not only of the library but of the community. It’s great. Thank you so much.”

A Department of Public Safety car seat program staff demonstrates the proper way to install a car seat. (LEIGH GASES)

In attendance at the fair were first lady Diann Torres and family. Among the government and non-government agencies present were CNMI Priority Care, Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority, Department of Youth Services, and Northern Marianas College Nursing Club, and several others.

The American Red Cross-NMI Chapter booth at the 3rd Annual Community Mobile Information Literacy Fair last Saturday at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library parking lot. (LEIGH GASES)

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
