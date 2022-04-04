Arrivals up 2104% in February

Highest monthly arrivals since COVID pandemic
By
|
Posted on Apr 05 2022
Share

According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 2,104% to 4,188 visitors in February 2022, compared to 190 visitors received in February 2021.

While the figure is the highest monthly arrivals since the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still a significant decrease of 89% from 38,049 received in February 2019, indicating a continued challenging road ahead for the recovery of the Marianas tourism economy.

A majority of visitors in February arrived under a travel bubble agreement with South Korea, the Marianas’ largest source market prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,821 visitors arriving. This compares to February 2021, when the Marianas received only two visitors from South Korea. Following a decline in demand from South Korea in December and early January due to the omicron variant and other factors, weekly flights doubled from 12 weekly flights in January to 24 weekly flights in February. Air Busan also started flying to the Marianas for the first time in January. Arrivals are anticipated to continue to increase with the expansion of flight service over the coming months. As of March 21, all inbound passengers to Korea are no longer required to quarantine, which is expected to further drive travel demand.

The Marianas also received 842 visitors from the United States, 382 visitors from Guam, and a combined 143 additional visitors from all other destinations in February. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 5, 2022, 3:30 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
31°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune