Access to Guam military installations

ASAN, Guam—Effective yesterday, March 23, U.S. Naval Base Guam current base access measures changed. These adjustments are in accordance with the Joint Region Marianas directive to take mitigating actions to protect the health of service members, civilians, and families, to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and to preserve warfighting readiness, while allowing improved access for all authorized personnel.

The installation access policy changes directly align with the Guam government’s Public Health Emergency Declaration, which requires maximizing social distancing, limiting unnecessary personal interactions, and observing personal hygiene practices in order to prevent local transmission of COVID-19.

Andersen Air Force Base, due to its unique mission set of maintaining regional security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific, will continue to maintain a Mission-Essential Personnel 1 access policy Monday through Friday. The 36th Wing remains 100% mission capable and must take necessary measures to preserve readiness.

JRM and 36th Wing leadership continue to re-assess base access policy and will evaluate the feasibility of adjusting access to Andersen AFB amenities, as conditions and operational requirements permit.

Throughout the weekend of March 21-22, social distancing efforts enforced by installation military exchange and Defense Commissary Agency employees were successful in managing in-store capacity limitations, while providing patrons with a safe and clean environment to shop. Although there was an initial surge in base traffic and some extended lines for entry into commissary and exchange facilities, the wait times subsided by approximately 2:30pm.

The total throughput of visitors to installation stores was similar to that of a normal weekend and shelves remained stocked for patrons’ opportunity to purchase goods.

While inside installation exchange and DeCA commissary facilities, and while waiting to enter these facilities, all patrons must adhere to strict social distancing practices and remain no less than six feet away from all other persons to the greatest extent possible. Signs and floor markers have been placed to aid in this practice. This policy will be strictly enforced.

The number of personnel shopping per family should be minimized to the maximum extent possible. Wherever feasible, it is strongly recommended that children should not accompany shoppers. If children do accompany shoppers, parents must ensure children maximize social distancing and prevent unnecessary interactions with other patrons.

Patrons who are experiencing influenza-like symptoms will not be permitted access to exchange and DeCA facilities. These patrons should stay at home or otherwise isolate themselves and telephonically contact appropriate medical authority.

All persons are encouraged to monitor command social media sites for updates:

– Joint Region Marianas: https://www.facebook.com/jrmguam/

– Naval Base Guam: https://www.facebook.com/USNavalBaseGuam/

– Andersen AF: https://www.facebook.com/Andersen36WG/ (PR)