Limited operations at Saipan Cares for Animals

Posted on Mar 24 2020

The Saipan Cares for Animals Rescue Clinic will be closed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will only be accepting emergencies for treatment in the clinic. It is still scheduling grooming appointments, and will allow for medications to be picked up during its usual hours.

If your pet is having a medical emergency (hurt, not eating, etc.) call Beth Pliscou directly at 285-5448. She will advise you on what to do and whether to bring your animal to the clinic.

If your animal needs to be groomed, vaccinated, or if you need flea/tick or de-worming medication, call the clinic at (670)488-2287 during the hours of 12pm to 3pm, Tuesday to Saturday. You will be advised on whether you can come in and pick up the medication or schedule a grooming appointment.

Do not bring your animal to the clinic unless you have an appointment. “Our medications are based on how much your animal weighs. If you do not know exactly how much your dog weighs, please estimate.

Do not come inside the clinic. Wait in your car in the parking lot and call 488-2287. A staff member will bring your pet’s medication out to you in your car. Have your payment ready.

“Thank you for doing your part to keep our staff, animals, and community safe and healthy,” said the group in a statement yesterday. “As with many organizations in the CNMI, we are struggling financially because of COVID-19. We are doing our best to continue to provide services for the community, and thank you for your support during this difficult time. If you can, please donate to the Bruce Memorial Fund for Saipan Cares at www.gofundme.com/saipancares-donations or donate by Paypal at Paypal.me/saipancares. Please visit our FB page Saipan Cares for Animals for more information.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

