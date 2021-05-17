ACS dominates 18U boys division

  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Agape Christian School’s Eason Tang runs ahead of the field in the 100m boys 18U division of the 2021 PSS/McDonald’s All Schools Athletics Championships last Saturday at the Oleai Track and Field. (Kimberly B. Esmores)

Agape Christian School coasted past foes in the boys 18U division of the 2021 PSS/McDonald’s All Schools Athletics Championships that concluded last weekend.

The Torch Bearers managed to sweep six of 10 individual events last weekend behind Ray Qi and Eason Tang. On top of the individual events, ACS also conquered the 18U boys 4x100m, 4x400m, and mixed medley relay races. Qi came out on top in the 3,000m, 1,500m, and 800m events, while Tang topped the 400m, 200m, and 100m courses.

Qi dominated the extremely close 3,000m race after submitting a time of 11:54. Fellow Torch Bearer Peter Hu came in at a close second 5 ticks later at 11:59. Taking home the bronze medal and completing the Top 3 was Saipan International School’s Rex Pixley who finished at 12:06.

ACS dominated the 1,500m race with Qi bagging another gold medal with a time of 5:04:85, followed shortly by Peter Hu who came in at 5:06:52 for another silver medal. Allen Luo, also from ACS, completed the Top 3 with a time of 5:13:39.

For the 800m race, Qi landed first place by 2 seconds, coming in at 2:24:57. Tailing him was SIS’ Kuu Nishimura who took home the silver medal with a time of 2:26:96. Coming in at a close third was Abraham Zhu Li from ACS who came in a second after Nishimura at 2:27:96.

Meanwhile, Tang bested the competition in the 400m event with a time of 56:23. Marianas High School’s Josh Joson grabbed second place along with the silver medal that came with it with a time of 59:66. Completing the Top 3, less than a second behind Joson, was Peter Hu who finished with a time of 59:90.

Tang also ruled the 200m event despite such a close race with the runners coming in less than a second after one another. Tang made it to the finish line with a time of 25:10, followed by Bill Li from ACS who made it at 25:64, and finally, making the Top 3 was SIS’ Charles McDonald who came in at 25:92.

Similar to the 200m course, Tang won the gold medal by less than a second, coming in at 12:12, followed by Bill Li at 12:30, and rounding up the Top 3 was Tinian High School’s Hombre Hocog with a time of 12:44.

The Torch Bearers also trounced the competition in the 4×100 relay race with a time of 49:68, followed by Kagman High School who finished at 50:27. Making the Top 3 and nearly tying with KHS was SIS who finished at 50:56.

In the 4×400, ACS was named the champions with a time of 4:06, followed by MHS at 4:11, and following MHS by a few seconds was SIS who came in at 4:19.

ACS was also successful in the mixed medley relay race with a time of 2:01:72, followed by MHS who came in at 2:08:10. Making the Top 3 was SIS with a time of 2:12:36.

Also earning a gold medal for the division last weekend was Matua San Nicolas from Tinian who completed the shotput event with a recorded distance of 11.89m. ACS’ Bobby Bao came in second with a distance of 11.21. Completing the Top 3 was KHS’ Francisco Kumuch with a distance of 11.07m.

Kumuch gained a gold medal in the discus event with a distance of 31.89m, followed by Matua San Nicolas who recorded a distance of 29.34m. Bobby Bao landed third place for the discus event with recorded distance of 29.33m.

Kumuch also finished first in the javelin with a distance of 39.01m, followed by Tyrik Basa from MHS who finished with 34.67m. Completing the Top 3 was Hombre Hocog who submitted a distance of 32.15m.

Kumuch landed his third gold medal after recording a distance of 5.66m during the long jump. J.C. Gintu from Tinian took home the silver medal with a distance of 5.62m, followed closely by third place Antonio Li from ACS with a distance of 5.50m.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

