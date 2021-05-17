  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Bolis R US II holds grand opening

By
|
Posted on May 18 2021
Share

Bolis R Us 2’s ribbon cutting ceremony last Saturday was attended by, from left, acting Commerce secretary Edward M. Deleon Guerrero, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Bolis R Us 2 owner Tracy Pangelinan, Saipan Mayor DavidM. Apatang and Rep. Sheila Babauta (D-Saipan). (Bea Cabrera)

Bolis R US II located along Beach Road held its grand opening last Saturday and it was attended by family and friends of owner Tracy Pangelinan. It was a simple celebration but big in tradition and good food.

“We had our soft opening in December last year and five months later, we are very excited to celebrate our grand opening as this is a very special event for me and my family. I hope the community will try our food because we are here to satisfy their appetite,” she said.

“Since we opened, we have been getting positive feedback about our food and service. We also do our part to be very active on social media to reach out to people. Since we are located in the middle, we are happy to have customers from the north and south side of the island to patronize our food that is really meant to be enjoyed by everyone,” she added.

Tradition and delicious food are the reasons why people gravitate toward Bolis R Us II. Their specials include beef fritada, fried chicken, Chamorro bisteak, honey garlic pork, teriyaki chicken, red rice, potato salad, just to name a few. For snacks and desserts, Bolis R Us 2 offers a variety of snacks that you can just pick up and go but their traditional empanada and donuts are always a staple.

Bolis R Us 2 restaurant blessing held last Saturday at their location along Beach Road in Chalan Lau Lau. (Bea Cabrera)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and first lady Diane Torres attended the grand opening to support Pangelinan, a long-time friend. “It’s really good to see small businesses, especially local businesses flourish and open during the pandemic. My mother and grandmother were teachers at William S. Reyes Elementary School which is where I went to school and the first Bolis restaurant was near. My mother would always get us donuts and empanadas even up to now… Their food is loved by the whole island. I love everything especially the empanadas and the donuts,” he said.

The first lady added that although it is pretty risky to open a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, she is thankful Bolis opened another branch. “I appreciate that Tracy prepares local dishes on a daily basis to share with everyone. It brings back good old memories when we were growing up. I love their kelaguen and just about everything.”

Whenever a new business opens up, it is always good news for Saipan, according to Apatang. “…I stop by here every day because I love their food… seeing new businesses open up gives our economy a boost… I have been going to their branches in Chalan Kanoa and Kagman. Now I am glad they are closer to everything and their location on Beach Road is accessible and convenient,” he said.

Bolis R Us 2 is open from Monday to Saturday, 7am to 6pm. (Bea Cabrera)

Babauta, a millennial, also has good memories of Bolis Restaurant as a little girl back when it was still in Chalan Kanoa. “Bolis is one of my first experiences in really purchasing local food from a local vendor. When I was in first grade, I go in there with my parents and it is always a special experience patronizing local vendors and chefs,” she said.

“To see Bolis just weather through the storm of our economy, different typhoons, and now the pandemic, they have taken the leap and risk another branch on Beach Road. I just know that the community will support them,” she added.

Pangelinan said that they are open for dine-in and take out for a home-cooked meal wherever you are. “I think of my dad, Herman Pangelinan, on this day and he would’ve been happy if he was still with us…opening this restaurant is my tribute to my father.”

Bolis R Us II is located along Beach Road, Chalan Lau Lau beside Char’s Grocery. They are open Monday-Saturday, from 7am to 6pm. For more information, call (670) 235-6685 or (670) 285-6684. They are also on Facebook and Instagram: BolisRUs II.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘It should be everybody’s responsibility’

Posted On May 13 2021
schools

Learning about the environment in schools

Posted On May 06 2021
what

Vox Populi: What can we do in the CNMI to protect our environment?

Posted On Apr 29 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2021

Posted On May 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 13, 2021

Posted On May 13 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 11, 2021

Posted On May 11 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 18, 2021, 1:22 PM
Sunny
Sunny
32°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 62%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 12
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune