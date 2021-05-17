Bolis R US II holds grand opening

Share











Bolis R US II located along Beach Road held its grand opening last Saturday and it was attended by family and friends of owner Tracy Pangelinan. It was a simple celebration but big in tradition and good food.

“We had our soft opening in December last year and five months later, we are very excited to celebrate our grand opening as this is a very special event for me and my family. I hope the community will try our food because we are here to satisfy their appetite,” she said.

“Since we opened, we have been getting positive feedback about our food and service. We also do our part to be very active on social media to reach out to people. Since we are located in the middle, we are happy to have customers from the north and south side of the island to patronize our food that is really meant to be enjoyed by everyone,” she added.

Tradition and delicious food are the reasons why people gravitate toward Bolis R Us II. Their specials include beef fritada, fried chicken, Chamorro bisteak, honey garlic pork, teriyaki chicken, red rice, potato salad, just to name a few. For snacks and desserts, Bolis R Us 2 offers a variety of snacks that you can just pick up and go but their traditional empanada and donuts are always a staple.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and first lady Diane Torres attended the grand opening to support Pangelinan, a long-time friend. “It’s really good to see small businesses, especially local businesses flourish and open during the pandemic. My mother and grandmother were teachers at William S. Reyes Elementary School which is where I went to school and the first Bolis restaurant was near. My mother would always get us donuts and empanadas even up to now… Their food is loved by the whole island. I love everything especially the empanadas and the donuts,” he said.

The first lady added that although it is pretty risky to open a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, she is thankful Bolis opened another branch. “I appreciate that Tracy prepares local dishes on a daily basis to share with everyone. It brings back good old memories when we were growing up. I love their kelaguen and just about everything.”

Whenever a new business opens up, it is always good news for Saipan, according to Apatang. “…I stop by here every day because I love their food… seeing new businesses open up gives our economy a boost… I have been going to their branches in Chalan Kanoa and Kagman. Now I am glad they are closer to everything and their location on Beach Road is accessible and convenient,” he said.

Babauta, a millennial, also has good memories of Bolis Restaurant as a little girl back when it was still in Chalan Kanoa. “Bolis is one of my first experiences in really purchasing local food from a local vendor. When I was in first grade, I go in there with my parents and it is always a special experience patronizing local vendors and chefs,” she said.

“To see Bolis just weather through the storm of our economy, different typhoons, and now the pandemic, they have taken the leap and risk another branch on Beach Road. I just know that the community will support them,” she added.

Pangelinan said that they are open for dine-in and take out for a home-cooked meal wherever you are. “I think of my dad, Herman Pangelinan, on this day and he would’ve been happy if he was still with us…opening this restaurant is my tribute to my father.”

Bolis R Us II is located along Beach Road, Chalan Lau Lau beside Char’s Grocery. They are open Monday-Saturday, from 7am to 6pm. For more information, call (670) 235-6685 or (670) 285-6684. They are also on Facebook and Instagram: BolisRUs II.