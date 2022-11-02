Admin leave OK’d for non-essential employees for Nov. 2

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres approved yesterday the granting of administrative leave for non-essential employees of the Executive Branch as the CNMI celebrated All Souls Day.

In a memorandum addressed to all department and activity heads, Torres authorized the non-essential employees to take an administrative leave after 2pm yesterday.

“Today, we dedicate our time [toward] remembering our loved ones who have…departed. Life is precious, and it is important that we celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us,” the governor said.

He asked people to spend time with their family and friends as they honor the resting souls of all those who they “loved in this lifetime, as well as the resting souls of the unborn and the unknown.”

“Have a safe and blessed All Souls’ Day, Marianas!” Torres said.

Roman Catholics and other Christian denominations in the CNMI traditionally visit cemeteries on All Saints Day on Nov. 1 and on All Souls Day on Nov. 2 to offer prayers and remembrance for deceased friends, relatives, and family members.