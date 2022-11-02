Gualo Rai throttles San Antonio in U18

By
|
Posted on Nov 03 2022

Tag: , , ,
Share

Gualo Rai’s Leo Naraja attacks the basket against San Antonio’s Slymark Defang, left, and Mike Mercado Jr. in their U18 division game of the 2022 Marianas Village Pride Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai. (MARK RABAGO)

Gualo Rai made an auspicious debut after routing San Antonio, 68-39, in the U18 division of the 2022 Marianas Village Pride Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

National players Leo Naraja and Lucio Aldan made their presence felt early to help Gualo Rai jump to a huge lead in the first 20 minutes of action.

After a 35-17 deficit in the first half, things would only go from bad to worse for San Antonio, as high-flying Craig Padayao joined the scoring parade in the second half to help Gualo Rai cruise to the 29-point win.

San Antonio’s offensive sputtered all game and its total points  in the match (39) was just 4 points off Gualo Rai’s halftime output (35).

Aldan and Padayao paced all scorers with 15 markers apiece, while Naraja chipped in 14 points of his own for the 1-0 Gualo Rai squad. 

San Antonio, which absorbed its second loss in as many games, was led by the 8 points of Lance Lerio and the 7 points of M.J. Capalad.

In the first game, Oleai mirrored Gualo Rai’s dominance in dispatching Garapan, 55-28, in the U13 age group.

Oleai got off to a jack rabbit start as they left Garapan biting their dust and entered intermission with a sizeable 23-13 spread.

Garapan continued to grope for form in the second half and Oleai just kept puncturing the hoop from every direction to finish the game running away.

Payton Basa was spectacular for the 1-0 Oleai squad with 19 points, while Theo and D.J. Joab supported him with 16 and 14 points, respectively. 

The 0-2 Garapan team was spearheaded by the 8 points of Lance Laxamana and the 6 points of Leon Galarse.

In the women’s division, San Vicente made it back-to-back wins as national player Destiny Pangelinan rained down triple after triple to almost single-handedly beat San Antonio, 38-28.

Pangelinan and company actually were in a dogfight of sorts against the southsiders in the first half, which they led only by a candlestick, 19-18.

But come the start of the second half, it was full steam ahead for San Vicente as Pangelinan just couldn’t be stopped. 

Pangelinan shot the lights out with 25 points, including five triples, to lead San Vicente. Center Angel Roligat added 7 markers in support.

San Antonio, which dropped its second straight game, was led by the 8 points of Mia Abuan and the 6 points of Kaitlyn Chavez. 

The 2022 Marianas Village Pride Basketball League is being run by the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation.

First Game
Oleai 55 – Basa 19, T. Joab 16, D. Joab 14, Saures 6.

Garapan 28 – Laxamana 8, Galarse The 6, Mercado 4, Tenorio 4, Neric 4, Demapan 2.

Scoring by halves: 23-13, 55-28.


Second Game
San Vicente 38 – Pangelinan 25, Roligat 7, Ramos 4, Deleon Guerrero 2.

San Antonio 28 – Abuan 8, Chavez 6, Az. Fatialofa 6, Navarro 3, Hix 2, Aa. Fatialofa 2.

Scoring by halves: 19-18, 38-28.

Third Game
Gualo Rai 68 – Aldan 15, Padayao 15, Naraja 14, Garcia 7, Cepeda 4, Sasamoto 4, Hernandez 4, Borja 3, Konman 2.

San Antonio 39 – Lerio 8, Capalad 7, Lucero 5, Diaz 4, Defang 4, Regalado 3, Pineda 2, Mercado 2, Navarro 2.

Scoring by halves: 35-17, 68-39.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

NMIBF
0

Kagman defeats San Antonio in village hoops

Posted On Oct 25 2022
, By
NMIBF
0

NMIBF successfully resurrects village hoops

Posted On Oct 24 2022
, By
0

Community Briefs – September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022
, By
0

CUC ADVISORIES – August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 3, 2022, 1:32 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s NE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune