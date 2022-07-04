Admin leave today for all non- critical government workers

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has authorized the administrative leave today, July 5, 2022, for all non-critical Commonwealth government employees, “in honor and celebration of the CNMI’s 76 years of freedom.”

In a memorandum yesterday, Torres said that every Liberation Day “is an opportunity for us to remember all the remarkable challenges and transformative changes that our islands and our people have endured. This weekend, may we reflect upon our history and all that we have overcome. And in a special way, may we pay homage to all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as to all our servicemen and women, past and present, who have devoted their lives to the protection of our liberties as a Commonwealth and as a nation.

“I would also like to thank all our government employees for their hard work and commitment in service to the public. May we continue to show respect and love toward one another in the coming years.

“…Let us continue to move our islands forward together, as one Marianas united in strength and resilience. Happy Liberation Day, and may God bless you and your families,” he added. (Saipan Tribune)