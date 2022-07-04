Kilili’s request for 10 more community projects worth $20.6M OK’d

The House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee has approved 10 more Marianas community projects worth $20.6 million that Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) had requested as part of the House fiscal year 2023 spending plan.

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the CNMI’s Department of Public Works would receive $10 million for four road projects under the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill.
Sablan said the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority would receive $8.4 million for three transit projects.

He said the U.S. departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations bill includes two of his requests worth $1.3 million to support education in the Marianas.
The delegate said the Interior Environment spending plan includes $911,302 that he requested for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. He said the funding would go to CUC to provide a comprehensive wastewater treatment analysis and feasibility study for Tinian and Rota.

All three bills now go to the full House for approval.
The four DPW road projects are the $2-million Rota Route 10 Drainage Improvements and Road Overlay, $2-million Tinian Route 205 Road and Drainage Improvements, $2-million Saipan Route 302 Improvements, and the $4-million Saipan Route 36 Phase 1 Construction.

The three COTA transit projects are the $4.5-million 187 Bus Stop Shelters on Saipan Public Transit Fixed Route, $3-million Covered Bus Parking Facility, and $900,000 Bus Transfer Stations at Northern Marianas College, Paseo de Marianas, and Kagman.

The two projects to support education are the $1-million NMC health career training and equipment and $311,939 Public School System’s Chamorro and Refaluwasch language immersion instruction and curriculum development.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
