After Manila, Magofna off to Calif. for another gaming convention

Sources: Acting Commerce chief Rios resigned, but later rescinded his resignation
By
|
Posted on Apr 03 2023
Share

After attending the ASEAN Gaming Summit in Manila last March 21-23, Senate floor leader Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) then flew off to attended an Indian gaming convention in San Diego, California, Saipan Tribune learned.

Saipan Tribune also learned from multiple sources that Magofna’s husband, Joseph Rios Jr., recently resigned as acting Department of Commerce secretary but later rescinded his resignation.

As of press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was waiting for comment from both Magofna and Rios.

Sources said that Magofna, who chairs the Senate Gaming Committee, went off-island to attend the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, California, last March 27-30, 2023. Magofna was still off-island as of yesterday.

The convention is reportedly the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country. According to the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention’s website, the event “delivers the insight and strategies you need to rise to the top of the competitive gaming industry landscape.”

Joseph Rios Jr. and Corina L. Magofna

Seven lawmakers, including Magofna, attended the three-day ASEAN Gaming Summit at the Manila Marriot Hotel from March 21 to 23. They said they used their office budget for the expenses incurred during the summit.

Last March 19, Magofna sent an off-island notice to Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) that she will be out of the CNMI on official business trip beginning March 19 to 29. Magofna said she will be back on April 6 and asked to be excused from meetings or sessions during her absence.

As for Rios, sources said he resigned as acting Commerce secretary just before his confirmation hearing last March 28, but then rescinded his resignation on or about the day of the hearing.

Sources said Rios had a meeting with his staff last March 23, in which he informed them that he had submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and that his last day in office would be Friday, March 31. However, sources said, Rios met his staff on March 29 and told them he is not resigning after all and will be staying on.

The Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations’ confirmation hearing for Rios appointment did not push through last March 28, after Oscar M. Babauta, who is the special assistant for the administration of Palacios-Apatang, told the committee that Rios had asked to postpone the hearing as he is taking care of a pressing personal matter.

Rios appeared briefly in the Senate chamber, but did not speak to the committee. He, however, apparently briefly met with EAGI Committee chair Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) in the latter’s office before the hearing.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 3, 2023, 1:46 PM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune