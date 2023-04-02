After Manila, Magofna off to Calif. for another gaming convention

Share











After attending the ASEAN Gaming Summit in Manila last March 21-23, Senate floor leader Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) then flew off to attended an Indian gaming convention in San Diego, California, Saipan Tribune learned.

Saipan Tribune also learned from multiple sources that Magofna’s husband, Joseph Rios Jr., recently resigned as acting Department of Commerce secretary but later rescinded his resignation.

As of press time yesterday, Saipan Tribune was waiting for comment from both Magofna and Rios.

Sources said that Magofna, who chairs the Senate Gaming Committee, went off-island to attend the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, California, last March 27-30, 2023. Magofna was still off-island as of yesterday.

The convention is reportedly the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country. According to the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention’s website, the event “delivers the insight and strategies you need to rise to the top of the competitive gaming industry landscape.”

Seven lawmakers, including Magofna, attended the three-day ASEAN Gaming Summit at the Manila Marriot Hotel from March 21 to 23. They said they used their office budget for the expenses incurred during the summit.

Last March 19, Magofna sent an off-island notice to Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) that she will be out of the CNMI on official business trip beginning March 19 to 29. Magofna said she will be back on April 6 and asked to be excused from meetings or sessions during her absence.

As for Rios, sources said he resigned as acting Commerce secretary just before his confirmation hearing last March 28, but then rescinded his resignation on or about the day of the hearing.

Sources said Rios had a meeting with his staff last March 23, in which he informed them that he had submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and that his last day in office would be Friday, March 31. However, sources said, Rios met his staff on March 29 and told them he is not resigning after all and will be staying on.

The Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations’ confirmation hearing for Rios appointment did not push through last March 28, after Oscar M. Babauta, who is the special assistant for the administration of Palacios-Apatang, told the committee that Rios had asked to postpone the hearing as he is taking care of a pressing personal matter.

Rios appeared briefly in the Senate chamber, but did not speak to the committee. He, however, apparently briefly met with EAGI Committee chair Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) in the latter’s office before the hearing.