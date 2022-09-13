AG candidates invited to Marianas Agupa Forum

Candidates vying for the attorney general position in the Nov. 8 general elections are being invited to take part in the Marianas Agupa Forum set for Sept. 17, 2022 at 9am ChST.

The appearance of attorney general candidates is via virtual appearance on the show. Direct link will be sent out at least a day before the show.

Marianas Agupa said it is hosting this forum because the CNMI people will be heading to the polls to cast their votes for their candidates for public office including electing the next attorney general for the CNMI on Nov. 8. 

This election year will be the third time the CNMI elects an attorney general and it is important to feature those who are seeking this important public office so that voters in the CNMI will be aware of who will make a positive impact in the enforcement and interpretation of Commonwealth laws, according to Marianas Agupa. 

Since the attorney general  is the people’s lawyer, the voters want to know how the next attorney general will address issues regarding prosecution of government conflict of interest, fraudulent acts by elected officials, and advocate for consumer protection including protecting the consumers from the rising cost of electricity by the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and gas prices at the pump, and the candidates’ stance on criminal justice reforms. 

The language will be either in Chamorro or English and the order to respond to a question shall be by their number on the ballot. 

Each of the candidates shall be given up to 5 minutes for an opening statement.

The attorney general candidates will be asked the following general questions: 

How are you going to make a positive impact in the enforcement and interpretation of our Commonwealth laws? 

How are you going to address the issues regarding prosecution of government conflict of interest, fraudulent acts by elected officials, past and present? 

How are you going to advocate for consumer protection including protecting consumers from the rising cost of electricity by CUC and the gas at the pump and your stance on criminal justice reform.All the candidates shall be given up to 3 minutes for a closing statement.

A rebuttal on this question-and-answer segment is allowed but not mandatory. 

All the questions will be asked and moderated by host Glenn Manglona.

The Marianas Agupa Forum on the attorney general candidates will be from 9am to 11am on Magic 100.3 FM. It will also be streamed via https://tunein.com/radio/KWAW-FM-1003-s43718/ and Marianas Agupa YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5heKROsqcSVHg5ztadbDHA and Marianas Agupa Facebook. (PR)

