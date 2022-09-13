Local artist paints walls of CHC Labor and Delivery Unit

From left, Nica Legaspi, Meena Benavente, Rhonda Dicostanzo, Flavy Saimon, and Kristine Batac pose with the new mural. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Local artist Meena Benavente recently beautified the walls of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Labor and Delivery Unit.

When women are in labor, this experience may last many hours or even days.

“During this time, we often send women out of their rooms to walk, mainly in the halls of the Labor and Delivery Unit. So, we wanted to enhance the experience of laboring women in the CNMI as they experience the delivery of their baby,” said Rhonda DiCostanzo, Labor and Delivery department chair and midwife. “As women walk and pace, being surrounded by beauty can make that sometimes difficult experience just a little more pleasant.”

Benavente painted a mural of plants, leaves, and flowers to bring a bit of island beauty indoors.

“In many ways, labor and delivery and birth on Saipan is the same as in all the rest of the world. But in some ways, labor and delivery is very different and precious here in the CNMI—these islands, these women, and these babies are uniquely of this particular place,” added DiCostanzo. “How wonderful to be able to bring beauty to laboring women who are about to bring new life into this world.”

The CHCC Sunshine Squad donated funds to get the mural painted. (PR)

