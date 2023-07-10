AG HALL OF FAME CITATION

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bernard Aguon of the Guam National Guard is honored by the U.S. Army Adjutant General School during a Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Aguon’s citation reads:

CW4 Bernard Aguon was a key member of the IPPS-A R2 Team during the final testing before “Go-Live” and fielding group #1. His knowledge and experience with legacy systems provided the Developers with the information that they needed to correct a large number of system defects that could have further delayed the fielding of IPPS-A. After the release of IPPS-A R2, CW4 Aguon was the ARNG CRM sustainment manager. He worked tirelessly with FMD and CACI to improve how help tickets are managed at the Tier I, II, & III levels. He also was the originator of the Tier 0 concept that allowed State level CRM Managers to review cases before they were elevated to Tier II or III. While working with the Tier II and III teams he was able to help the development of tools that would allow case agents to have expanded roles to correct HR issues that resulted in Tier III agents to focus on system defects. The changes and improvements that CW4 Aguon worked on for the IPPS-A CRM teams will have a lasting effect on the quality of service that Soldiers receive when there are difficulties in IPPS-A.

