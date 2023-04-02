Island Snapshots – April 2023

CUC’S FEMALE WORKFORCE-As Women’s International Month came to an end last March 31, Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board chair pro tem Janice A. Tenorio, centered, second row; acting executive director Dr. Dallas M. Peavey, Jr., seated front row, fourth from right; and the CUC management recognize their diverse women employees, who range from engineers to trades & tech workers, managers to administrative staff and customer service representatives. CUC recognizes the value and importance of their women employees who play a great contribution to the work force of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Other photos show CUC’s female employees on Rota and Tinian. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH-U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Glenda Francis, left, 51st Security Forces Squadron, NCO in-charge of armory and Senior Airman Amron Barcinas, 51st SFS armorer, pose for a photo in celebration of Women’s History Month at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 27, 2023. Francis hails from a Native American reservation in Maine and is the first in her family to serve in the military. Similarly, Barcinas represents her family from the island of Rota, which is part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Growing in small communities played a vital role in the women they are and they feel their diverse backgrounds and experiences contribute to what makes the Air Force great. (U.S. AIR FORCE/STAFF SGT. DWANE R. YOUNG)
PALM SUNDAY-Sunday school children of Saipan Community Church present a brief number while waving palm branches during yesterday’s service at the Susupe church, marking Palm Sunday to signal the start of the Holy Week, when the world’s Christendom mark’s Lent. (MARK RABAGO)
