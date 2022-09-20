Agape continues cross country streak

By
|
Posted on Sep 21 2022
Share

Agape Christian School’s boys and girls high school teams pose after the second NMA-PSS All Schools Cross Country qualifier at the Kagman Elementary School campus last Saturday. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Kagman Elementary School was spared by heavy downpour long enough last Saturday for Agape Christian School to dominate the high school and middle school divisions of the second 2022-2023 NMA-PSS All Schools Cross Country qualifier.

The Torchbearers’ high school boys cross country team dominated the field, with the speedy Samuel Zhu clocking in first with 19:37.45. He was followed by Marianas High School’s Pony Tang at 19:40.48 with ACS’ Jireh Wang completing the Top 3 in 21:17.94.

The Torchbearer boys collected 15 points, MHS garnered 32 points, Saipan International School received 63 points, Grace Christian Academy had 71 points, and Kagman High School came in last with 90 points.

Middle school cross country runners are seen running through the terrain at the Kagman Elementary School campus during the second NMA-PSS all schools cross country qualifier last Saturday. (LEIGH GASES)

The girls high school division was a close one with the 19 points of ACS nipping the 20 points of SIS. Kaithlyn Chavez of SIS came in first with a time of 22:49.52, Tiana Cabrera of SIS came in second with a time of 23:46.73, while three ACS girls—Eunice Xu 23:48.86, Emma Pang (26:04.72), and Mary Zhu (26:38.49)—came in third, fourth, and in fifth place.

In the middle school boys division, ACS came in first with 24 points, SIS second at 42 points, and Dandan Middle School at third with 51 points. Michael Miller of GCA came in first with a time of 10:47.98, Raffy Cai of ACS came in second with a time of 11:21.37, and Landen Taflinger of DMS came in third with a time of 11:36.40.

The ACS middle school girls had a score of 20 points, SIS had 40 points, and SCS had 57 points. Addalee Taflinger came in first for DMS with a time of 12:18.25, Barbara Wang of ACS came in second with a time of 13:22.52, and Sofia Dimafelix of Mount Carmel School came in third with a time of 14:30.18.

In the elementary school divisions, SIS topped both the girls and boys events. In the girls division, SIS had 16 points, Oleai Elementary School had 26 points, and ACS had 65 points. In the boys division, SIS had 13 points, Brilliant Star School had 51 points, and ACS had 59 points.

ACS administrator Kok H. Pang told Saipan Tribune that for the upcoming championships in October, “most of our runners are excited and looking forward to the challenge. Some students are starting to feel the pressure and some just do not know what to expect. Our expectation is for them to do their very best and give 100%. As long as they give their best, improve on their PB (personal best) and learn precious lessons of [hard work], we would be happy.”

After the cross-country meet, Nick Brennfleck, cross country coach of Kagman High School boys and girls team and race director for the second qualifier, said the “turnout of the event was good” and that the “weather kind of kept some people away but overall was a good turnout for our first meet here out in Kagman.”

“The entire community of Kagman has been awesome. When we said we were doing a race, we had community members, all of the principals from all three schools were so supportive of it. They came out and there’s a lot of clearing that needed to be done and they… really wanted to make sure that our kids had a chance to compete,” he said.

A total of 187 runners registered for the event.

The course for the high school cross country wrapped around ChaCha Middle School, Kagman Elementary School, up to Forbidden Island Lookout, and back to the elementary school. The middle school course wrapped around the elementary and middle school campuses twice, while the elementary school course wrapped around once.

The third qualifier will be held at the American Memorial Park this Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 6am. Northern Marianas Athletics is coordinating the event along with the Public School System Athletics Program.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of confidence in the efforts the government is making to jumpstart the CNMI’s tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

September 21, 2022, 6:06 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:14 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune