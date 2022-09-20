Krum discusses Al-Alon with Rotary

Share











With September and yesterday, Sept. 20, proclaimed as National Recovery Month and National Addiction Professional Day, respectively, one of Rotary Club of Saipan’s guest speakers addressed the importance of an individual’s physical and mental well-being when in association with someone struggling with Substance Abuse Disorder.

Dr. Donna Krum, also a Rotarian, and has been a public servant in the CNMI alongside her husband for years, was one of the two presenters yesterday for the Rotary Club’s luncheon at Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Krum briefly addressed the Rotary concerning the significance of the Al-Alon program, a program similar to the widely AAA program, but is designed to help the family and friends of individuals who struggle with addiction.

“Recovery is for everyone, for the person who has the disorder, obviously, but it is [also] for the community, getting families back together, cause that’s one of the biggest struggles that we have is that they’ve [the individual in recovery] lost their family connection, so they’re in recovery and doing great, but they don’t have their family, especially here where family is everything, that’s not true recovery.”

Krum explained the importance of the support of family and friends especially when it came to helping a loved one overcome addiction.

“Some research shows that when a problem drinker is someone with a substance abuse disorder, any kind of addiction, their chances of success are improved, when they are supported by family members…”

She noted that in order for an individual to give the proper support and help to their loved one suffering with the disorder, that they too must be helped and taken care of.

Krum went on to explain that she too had been a member of the Al-Alon group for some 27 years, and had suffered the loss of a family member due to drug overdose. Krum gave a more in-depth view of how each activity in the program can help people, and has helped her get through.

“The reason I can stand up today is because of those rooms.” She’s since been functioning as an Al-Alon member and advocate since, and is now seeking to grow and expand the support group on the CNMI, where she hopes to open up a center, solely based on helping other individuals in the same situation. The center will be in honor of her daughter, whom she lost.

“Substance abuse disorder is a disease, it’s not just a lack of character; it is respect for no one. What this island needs to combat is for people to stand up straight and tell their story, because the truth will always set you free.”

Al-Alon members are peers that are worried about someone with a disorder, and the group in the CNMI meets weekly each Saturday morning at the Community Guidance Center from 10:15am to 11:15am. The Al-Alon in the CNMI is part of the Blue Ribbon Initiative program.

Krum’s presentation had followed a presentation by Capt. Michael W. Bacher, director of the Western Pacific Maritime Academy.

Bacher discussed the new, but fully established Western Pacific Maritime Academy, now located at Northern Marianas Technical Institute. Bacher mentioned that their agency has been approved by the Public School System as a four-year maritime vocational track program, in which the intent is to graduate young individuals from high school to then work directly on ships as entry level seamen or to hire. Bacher noted the success of their very first course, held last Saturday. The individuals involved will learn the skill of offering service to big ships and vessels not only limited to the CNMI, but around the world. Each of these courses given are U.S Coast Guard-approved maritime courses.