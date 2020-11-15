Agape, SIS split top honors

High school runners enter the loop on their way out to the course during last Saturday’s second leg of the 2020-2021 Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Series at the CPA Airport Field. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Saipan International School’s Tiana Cabrera made it two in a row, while Agape Christian School’s Peter Hu won his debut as the 2020-2021 Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Series continued last Saturday at the CPA Airport Field.

Cabrera was the top finisher anew in the girls high school (U18) division after clocking in at 22:32 in the 3.1-mile race. The SIS student beat her time in the opening leg (23:19).

Agape Christian School’s Peter Hu is on his way to a first place finish in the boys U18 race. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

In the boys U18 division, Hu did not surpass the winning time (20:31) of SIS’ Rex Pixley in the kick-off leg, but the Agape runner foiled the Geckos bet’s bid for back-to-back victories. Hu completed the three-lap course in 20:41. Hu, Pixley, and two other Agape runners kept each other’s company early in the race before the former made his move on his way to completing the second lap. For the final lap, the Agape student finished way ahead of his closest pursuer, as he was alone when he entered the finish line loop, while Pixley was still on the other side of the course.

The second leg of the boys U18 race drew more participants, but still Agape and SIS stood out. Agape’s David Zhao joined Hu and Pixley in the podium, while four SIS runners—Jimin Woo, Charles McDonald, Andrew Sablan, and Sean Lee—and two more Agape students—Abraham Zhu and Peter Shen—made it to the Top 10. Skyler Poon was the lone Mt. Carmel School players to barge into the Top 10, while other finishers were Agape’s Timothy Yu and Caleb Dai, SIS’ Yunwoo Nam, Mt. Carmel’s Robin Alcarez, Jihwan Ryu, Mark Jainier Chavez, and Vince Salvador, and MHS’ John Lloyd Dela Cruz.

Saipan International School’s Tiana Cabrera, left, joins a small group of runners on their way to completing the first lap of the 3.1-mile course in last Saturday’s 2020-2021 Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Series at the CPA Airport Field. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

In the girls U18 division, Cabrera also had a convincing win, breaking away from the lead group after passing the finish line loop on her way to the second lap of the course. The SIS student handed Agape’s Emma Pang another runner-up finish. Agape dominated anew the Top 10 with Eunice Xu, Grace Shi, Elizabeth Xu, and Vivian and Sally Wu taking the No. 3 to No. 8 rankings, respectively. SIS’ Linxi Cai, MHS’ Allyssya Angeles, and Mt. Carmel’s Aleia Santos rounded out the Top 10.

Other finishers in the girls high school race were SIS’ Jinnie Thompson and Pyper Liske-Clark, MHS’ Jerlyn Castillo, Kina Rangalar, and Sedrei Camacho, and Mt. Carmel’s Erin Frink, Fiona Bucalig, Kaia Travilla, and Amay Grace Reyes.

Two runners keep a steady pace as they go for the second lap of the race. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Last Saturday’s event was the penultimate qualifier for U18 division. The last qualifier will be held this Saturday and high school runners must compete in at least one trial to be able to gain entry to the championship race scheduled for Dec. 5 also at the CPA Airport Field.

Meanwhile, the middle school’s second qualifier was also held last weekend and results will be reported in Saipan Tribune’s Tuesday edition.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

