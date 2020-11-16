BREAKING NEWS: 4 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam
Four people have died of COVID-19 related illnesses in Guam, according to the Guam Joint Information Center today.
The latest case, Guam’s 98th COVID-19-related fatality, involves a 65-year-old woman at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 10:34am today.
This follows Guam’s 97th COVID-19-related fatality—a 64-year-old female—who died at GMH at approximately 1:02am. Guam’s 96th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital last night. The patient was a 50-year-old male.
Guam’s 95th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital also last night, a 72-year-old male.
