Aggreko contract to be extended in $1.6M deal

By
|
Posted on Mar 22 2022
Share

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho during an interview yesterday in his office. (Leigh Gases)

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. will extend again its temporary power supply agreement with portable generator supplier Aggreko next month at a cost of $1.6 million.

CUC executive director Gary P. Camacho said yesterday that the extension is needed because a new power engine that CUC had purchased will come in from Germany sometime in May this year to replace the old one at Power Plant 1. The new engine will produce 10 megawatts of power.

Aggreko “will continue to be here throughout the arrival, installation, and commencement of the new engine,” Camacho said. Also, one engineer will be here the following year to monitor the new engine.

Aggreko was hired to provide a temporary electric power supply while CUC’s engines are down for overhaul and repair.

In a meeting last year, it was learned that on average, Saipan needs 33MW of power supply. The peak load is 37MW. Presently, the plant is restricted to 36MW, with 8MW of reserve and this includes 12MW of power provided by Aggreko.

Furthermore, Aggreko already completed overhaul of Engine 7 last September. However, there is more work that needs to be done on engines 1 and 3.

According to Camacho, a lot of the work has been deferred over the years. Last year, new funding allowed CUC to coordinate with the different contractors working on rehabilitating the old engines. The funding for this new extension came from the governor’s office.

The original contract with Aggreko was that it would provide temporary power on Saipan for 90 days, while CUC’s generator engines are being overhauled and repaired. That contract was first extended in January 2020 for another 90 days, and then twice extended again. Early last year, CUC extended its power supply deal with Aggreko to September.

Camacho assures that that they will “try to finish as quick[ly] as we can and there’s now a lot of activity.”

LEIGH GASES
leigh_gases@saipantribune.com
Reporter

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With global tensions rising in many parts of the world, rate on a scale of 1 to 5—with 1 being the lowest—your level of concern that these tensions would directly affect the CNMI.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

TAGA Plus

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

NMI

Taking environmental action for the community

Posted On Mar 17 2022

Youth Affairs Office beautifies parks and beaches

Posted On Mar 10 2022

100% ‘extinction risk’ for endemic species on small islands

Posted On Mar 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 22, 2022, 1:59 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
31°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:19 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune