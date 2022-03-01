Air Busan keen on Saipan route

By
|
Posted on Mar 02 2022
Share

With the extension of Air Busan’s charter flights to Saipan to March 27, the South Korean airline has reportedly expressed an interest in maintaining a regular Busan-Saipan route, as well as accommodating additional flights from Incheon to Saipan.

According to Gloria Cavanagh, Mariana E-Land vice president, the charter that was organized by E-Land’s subsidiary, Micronesia Resort Inc., may not have had the outcome they had hoped for, but it was successful in other ways.

The charter flights were supposed to last only from Jan. 23 to Feb. 27, but Cavanagh explained that through the charter, MRI was able to entice Air Busan to continue servicing the Saipan route.

“We had hoped for a better turnout. Because it was a weekly flight only, it was cost-challenging for the consumer. However, we believe it was successful in other ways. By doing this charter, we were able to convince Air Busan not to give up their already approved route to Saipan,” she said.

The E-Land vice president said Air Busan has expressed an interest in flying the Saipan route twice a week, even possibly adding two Incheon flights to its regular schedule.

“We also believe that this led Air Busan to express their interest in continued service to Saipan in a twice weekly flight pattern from Busan. They have also expressed interest in adding two flights from Incheon. This can possibly mean four weekly Air Busan flights for Saipan,” Cavanagh said.

Cavanagh said this opens an opportunity for the CNMI to be exposed to residents of Busan—exposure the CNMI hasn’t had in years.

“Air Busan had also put out much money and effort to promote the Marianas. They promoted the Marianas on their social network services, website, as well as offline on billboards and radio ads.  We have not had a flight from the Busan area in a couple of years. We hope for ourselves, as well as the whole of the CNMI economy, that there will be an expansion of interest in this area,” she said.

On behalf of E-Land, Cavanagh said she thanks the Marianas Visitors Authority and the Tourism Resumption Investment Program for their help in getting new airlines to partner with the CNMI.

“We want to thank MVA and the Korea TRIP program for the support. In this COVID environment, it is nearly impossible to add new airlines to serve our destination. We hope that this will lead to a long and successful partnership,” she said.

Air Busan is a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc. that started providing air service to Saipan at the end of January via six scheduled charter flights.

Currently, Air Busan only offers flights on two international routes: from the southern port city of Busan to Qingdao in China, and from Busan to Saipan.

It was learned that the airline previously provided a Busan-Guam flight but dropped Guam after establishing a charter with Saipan pursuant to the travel bubble arrangement the CNMI has with South Korea.

Right now, Air Busan flies to Saipan every Sunday until March 27.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How often do you use plastic bags in grocery stores?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Trash

Trash drop-off held for Precinct 5 residents

Posted On Feb 24 2022
miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 1, 2022

Posted On Mar 01 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2022

Posted On Feb 23 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

March 2, 2022, 11:22 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 11 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune