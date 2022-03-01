Jericho signs with winningest PBA team

Jericho Cruz, right, shakes hands with San Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua after signing a three-year deal to join the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Basketball Association at the SMC head offices in Ortigas. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI’s very own Jericho Cruz has signed with the San Miguel Beermen of the Philippine Basketball Association, a move that reunites him with his old college coach at Adamson University, Leo Austria.

Cruz, whose contract with the NLEX Road Warriors expired last Feb. 28, said aside from loyalty to Austria he also signed with the winningest team in Asia’s first pay-for-play league with 25 championships because of job security and family. In fact, he said before he signed a three-year deal with the flagship franchise of the SMC Group, the 31-year-old Marianas High School alumnus had offers from two B. League teams.

“First of all it has to do with coach Leo. You know we’ve been through a lot since our college days. He’s the one who groomed me where am I right now. I just want to give back by playing for him once again, especially for San Miguel—a great, great team.”

On the two offers from Japan, the mainstay of the Guam National Men’s Basketball Team said he chose the PBA and San Miguel because ultimately he didn’t want to leave the Philippines.

“ I got two offers from Japan’s B. League, but I just didn’t want to do it because the offer was just one year, two years…it’s not stable and I have to leave my family out here. I can’t do that you know because I love my kids so much I can’t live without them.”

Cruz is married to Mosh Cruz and the two have been blessed with two children, Pristine Althea and Krader Matteo.

Cruz, who represented the CNMI in the 2006 Micronesian Games on Saipan and the same edition of the quadrennial event in Palau in 2010, said leaving NLEX was one of the hardest decisions of his professional basketball career.

“It’s really difficult to leave NLEX and coach Yeng [Guaio]. He’s the guy that built my name up in the PBA. Actually, both of them (Austria and Guaio) are my father-figures. They’re my godfathers in my wedding. Leaving NLEX was very hard and leaving my teammates out there, but you just have to do what’s best for your family. We’re not getting any younger, you know what I’m saying?”

At San Miguel, the former Garapan Rollers player will be joining a crowded backcourt that includes former Gilas players C.J. Perez, Terrence Romeo, Chris Ross, and Marcio Lassiter as well as Simon Enciso. He, however, is unperturbed when it comes to playing time.

“I’m not looking into that. When I go to a practice I go to work. I’m just gonna do me, you know. If coach Leo puts me in, I’ll work my heart out, but if he doesn’t put me in I’ll just contribute, you know, by cheering the team. Always positive vibes from me. I don’t have to compete with anyone, you know what I’m saying…I have three years there so I have a lot of time.”

Immediately after signing his fresh three-year deal, Cruz joined his new teammates at practice where he was welcome with open arms.

“Today was actually my first practice and they’ve been so nice so far. I talked to a lot of guys. I was talking to Marcio and Chris and I told them ‘You know what since I’ve been here in the PBA I’ve been going to war against you guys and I didn’t like it, but now I’m with you guys I can’t wait to go to war with you.’”

Cruz wanted to wear the No. 9 jersey at San Miguel but eventually decided not to after learning that “The Skywalker” Samboy Lim used to wear the number.

“That’s a legend right there,” he said.

From the Garapan Basketball Court to stardom in the PBA, Cruz shared this bit of advice to those who want to follow his footsteps:” To the players back home who want to make it to the pros someday not only in the Philippines, but in New Zealand, Australia, or in Europe just keep working hard and keep following your dreams and don’t ever, ever give up and don’t let anyone tell you what you can and you can’t do. Just be you and if you believe in something you have to go for it. That’s been my mentality. If you have your goal just focus on it and one day it’ll be there.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

