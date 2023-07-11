AK announces new leadership for Morrico Equipment, AK Saipan

Share











TAMUNING, Guam—Atkins Kroll, an Inchcape Company, announced the retirement of Torgun Smith, vice president and general manager for Morrico Equipment. Smith’s journey with Morrico spans an impressive 30 years, during which he played an integral role in the founding of Morrico Equipment, along with Alan and Ross Morrison. Smith was instrumental in Morrico’s growth, success, and reputation as a trusted industry leader in Guam and Micronesia.

Alex Yap, president, Guam & Saipan for Atkins Kroll, noted, “As Torgun embarks on this new chapter in his life, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for his exceptional service and numerous accomplishments. His unwavering commitment and passion for getting the job done have set a remarkable example for us all. Torgun will always be part of our AK and Morrico families, and we wish him great happiness and success.”

AK is proud to announce that Joel Lesh has been promoted to vice president and general manager of Morrico Equipment as of July 1, 2023. Lesh returns to Guam after serving as the AK Saipan vice president and general manager, a role he held since February 2021. Before that, Lesh was the AK Guam Aftersales director.

“Joel has been an invaluable AK team member for six years, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, deep industry knowledge, and a strong commitment to our success,” President Yap added. “This allows for a seamless transition as he leads the future successes for Morrico Equipment.”

Atkins Kroll Appoints Julie Lee as interim VP and GM for Saipan Operations

AK also announced the appointment of Julie Lee as the interim vice president and general manager for Atkins Kroll Saipan effective July 10, 2023. Lee joined AK in 2006 as financial controller and went on to become the finance director overseeing AK Guam, AK Saipan, and Morrico Equipment. She will continue to oversee the business’s automotive finance and insurance and serve as vice president and treasurer of the AK board of directors and a 401K planning committee member. Lee is a graduate of Seattle University and a former auditor with Deloitte and Touche.

Shermah Santos will serve as interim Finance director for Atkins Kroll and Morrico Equipment effective July 10, 2023. Santos joined AK in 2017 and has been general manager of Finance since 2021. She holds a BA and MBA in Accounting from California State University, San Bernardino.

Atkins Kroll, an Inchcape company, is the leading distributor of vehicles in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Micronesia enabling it to provide a full range of products and services in the region. Atkins Kroll is Guam’s oldest corporation established in 1914. In 1967 Atkins Kroll expanded service to the CNMI. Today AK represents Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Chevrolet, Toyota Rent A Car, Avis, Budget and Payless Rental Car, and AC Delco brands. In December 2021 Atkins Kroll acquired Morrico Equipment, one of Guam’s largest heavy equipment dealerships representing Freightliner, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kohler Power Systems, Rosenbauer Fire Trucks and Thomas Built School Buses. Morrico Equipment operates new and used heavy equipment sales, rental, parts, diesel fuel delivery, Trashco Guam, and specialized diesel repair service to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. (PR)