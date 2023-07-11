THAAD/patriot training exercise set on Tinian and Rota

By
|
Posted on Jul 12 2023

Tag:
Share

File shows U.S. Air Force airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, loading a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, assigned to Task Force Talon, equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Operation Talon Lightning on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 4, 2022. (Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

To exercise emerging capabilities, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense battery assigned to the defense of Guam is deploying a THAAD Remote Launch package consisting of one THAAD launcher along with one patriot launcher, and associated personnel and equipment to Rota and Tinian. The system will be deployed to the military leased area in the CNMI from July 13, 2023, to July 18, 2023.

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 15th Wing based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i will move the equipment from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to Rota and Tinian islands. The equipment, which does not have any munitions inside of them, will only be on the two islands for the duration of the exercise.

This operation will allow the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command to gather valuable data and inform future deployments of Remote Launch packages throughout the theater.

The THAAD/Patriot Remote Launch is a recently developed capability that allows remote launchers to operate while geographically separated from its Tactical Fire Control Center and radar array. This expands the 94th AAMDC area of defense and allows commanders greater flexibility in deploying the system.

The 94th AAMDC and Joint Region Marianas are dedicated to the defense and safety of our citizens and allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai’i and Joint Region Marianas, Guam)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

THAAD remote launcher to be deployed to Rota

Posted On Mar 03 2022
, By
0

Hypersonic weapons

Posted On Jul 19 2021
, By

Bordallo: N. Korea nuclear test reckless

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By

Bordallo applauds THAAD deployment to S. Korea

Posted On Jul 12 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Given a choice, which would you prefer to be your source of news?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune