AK Saipan marks 55 years with 2 Saturday events

Posted on Apr 06 2022
As part of its celebration of 55 years of service this year, Atkins Kroll Saipan is hosting an “Easter Drive Thru” at their San Jose showroom on April 16, Saturday, starting at 2:30pm for some special treats while supplies last.

On the same day, head over to the Garapan Fishing Base for “Tacoma Lifestyle SPN’s 2nd Annual Easter Drive Thru” at 3pm for more goodies.

In an interview with AK sales manager Saipan Kevin Barnes last month, ““We want to find ways to give back to everybody that supported us for 55 years. …Easter is coming up and we’d like to do an Easter celebration—just a drive-thru for everybody to be able to come in, and Tacoma-thon coming up, where we can celebrate all of our existing Tacoma owners, and hopefully, entice a few more Tacoma buyers. We’re going to try to find a couple of other ways to give back to the community during our 55-year anniversary.”

