Pangelinan makes 14 triples in DECM rout of Magalahi Eagles

By
|
Posted on Apr 06 2022

Tag: , , ,
Share

DECM’s Ed Pangelinan attempts a rare 2-pointer against Magalahi Eagles in the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai. (MARK RABAGO)

Ed Pangelinan waxed hot from 3-point country to lead DECM to a 107-74 shellacking of Magalahi Eagles in the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

The veteran sniper scored 42 points—all on 14 3-points shots—to set the SCLC record on points scored by a masters players this season. The total, however, is still six 3-pointers off from the unofficial masters mark of 20 3-pointers canned by Rodney Catalla.

Pangelinan warmed up by draining four triples in the first quarter, which DECM took 26-11. He only had one hit from downtown in the second but his team took a 44-28 spread at halftime.

The former Bureau of Motor Vehicle employee staff returned to form in the third by making two more connections from the land of plenty, as DECM continued to lord it over Magalahi Eagles and led by a whopping 21 points heading into the fourth and final quarter.

Pangelinan then saved his best for last, igniting for seven more triples in the fourth. “Smoking” Jun Tabora unusually was the second-leading scorer in this one with 24 points, while Joseph Galulu, Andy Viola, and Joseph Gatdula chipped in at least 10 points apiece in the win. DECM thus improved to 4-5, while Magalahi Eagles continues to seek its first win at 0-6. Atoy Banting scored 14 points for Magalahi Eagles.

In the second game, Blue Haus bucked the ejection of Elmer Esdrelon by leaning on bull-strong Junar Guiab to turn back Eagle Construction, 88-77. Esdrelon was called for his second technical foul early in the third, but the team rallied behind Guiab to turn a first half deficit to a third-quarter lead.

Guiab side-stepped his way for a team-high 24 points, while Esdrelon was on target with 20 points before hitting the showers. High-flying forward Raymond Santos paced Eagle Construction in the loss, which snapped its three-game win streak. Blue Haus remained unscathed at 7-0, while their victims fell to 3-5.

In the nightcap, NAPA Auto repeated against Marianas Dental Center, 75-71, behind a balanced offensive attack led by the 9 points of James Abuy and 8 points of Jorge De Guzman. The win allowed NAPA Auto to improve to 6-2, its only two losses courtesy of Blue Haus. MDC, which was led by the 25 points of lefty Fradel Sedillo, absorbed its fifth loss in eight games.

First Game
DECM 107 – Pangelinan 42, Tabora 24, Galulu 12, Jo. Gatdula 10, Viola 10, Rivera 2.
Magalahi Eagles 74 – Banting 14, Ibanez 12, Cortez 12, Odicta 10, Brillo 6, Martinez 4, Elayda 4, Canedo 2.
Scoring by quarters: 26-11, 44-28, 67-46, 101-74.

Second Game
Blue Haus 88 – Guiab 24, Esdrelon 20, Buenabajo 10, Elchico 7, Santos 9, Diaz 5, Samson 4, Jumaquio 3, Alano 2.
Eagle Construction 77 – Santos 24, Ocampo 10, Sublemente 10, Singca 8, Surima 6, Sampang 5, Garcia 3.
Scoring by quarters: 20-21, 43-51, 70-64, 88-77.

Third Game
NAPA Auto 75 – Abuy 9, De Guzman 8, Manabat 7, Bartolo 7, Montano 7, Tabora 6, Guinto 6, Tobias 6, De Jesus 6, O. Ebuen 5.
MDC 71 – Sedillo 25, Tolentino 17, Quemado 7, Catalla 7, Dela Torre 4, Sangoyo 4, Manipon 4, Lumauag 2.
Scoring by quarters: 21-21, 34, 58-48. 75-71.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

SCLC
0

670 Gravity wins back-to-back in open division

Posted On Apr 05 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Royal Pacific keeps Super Tech winless

Posted On Mar 30 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Blue Haus outlasts improving Magalahi Eagles

Posted On Mar 29 2022
, By
SCLC
0

Eagle Construction finally notches 1st victory

Posted On Mar 25 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Defend

Defend our planet. Difendi i tano’ta. Atelághi faluwasch.

Posted On Mar 31 2022
environment

2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Posted On Mar 31 2022

Amplifying youth voices for climate change

Posted On Mar 24 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 23, 2022

Posted On Mar 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 3, 2022

Posted On Mar 03 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2022

Posted On Mar 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 6, 2022, 11:15 AM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune