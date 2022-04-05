Pangelinan makes 14 triples in DECM rout of Magalahi Eagles

Share











Ed Pangelinan waxed hot from 3-point country to lead DECM to a 107-74 shellacking of Magalahi Eagles in the masters division of the Inaugural SCLC Basketball League last Saturday at the Gillette Multi-Purpose Gymnasium in Gualo Rai.

The veteran sniper scored 42 points—all on 14 3-points shots—to set the SCLC record on points scored by a masters players this season. The total, however, is still six 3-pointers off from the unofficial masters mark of 20 3-pointers canned by Rodney Catalla.

Pangelinan warmed up by draining four triples in the first quarter, which DECM took 26-11. He only had one hit from downtown in the second but his team took a 44-28 spread at halftime.

The former Bureau of Motor Vehicle employee staff returned to form in the third by making two more connections from the land of plenty, as DECM continued to lord it over Magalahi Eagles and led by a whopping 21 points heading into the fourth and final quarter.

Pangelinan then saved his best for last, igniting for seven more triples in the fourth. “Smoking” Jun Tabora unusually was the second-leading scorer in this one with 24 points, while Joseph Galulu, Andy Viola, and Joseph Gatdula chipped in at least 10 points apiece in the win. DECM thus improved to 4-5, while Magalahi Eagles continues to seek its first win at 0-6. Atoy Banting scored 14 points for Magalahi Eagles.

In the second game, Blue Haus bucked the ejection of Elmer Esdrelon by leaning on bull-strong Junar Guiab to turn back Eagle Construction, 88-77. Esdrelon was called for his second technical foul early in the third, but the team rallied behind Guiab to turn a first half deficit to a third-quarter lead.

Guiab side-stepped his way for a team-high 24 points, while Esdrelon was on target with 20 points before hitting the showers. High-flying forward Raymond Santos paced Eagle Construction in the loss, which snapped its three-game win streak. Blue Haus remained unscathed at 7-0, while their victims fell to 3-5.

In the nightcap, NAPA Auto repeated against Marianas Dental Center, 75-71, behind a balanced offensive attack led by the 9 points of James Abuy and 8 points of Jorge De Guzman. The win allowed NAPA Auto to improve to 6-2, its only two losses courtesy of Blue Haus. MDC, which was led by the 25 points of lefty Fradel Sedillo, absorbed its fifth loss in eight games.

First Game

DECM 107 – Pangelinan 42, Tabora 24, Galulu 12, Jo. Gatdula 10, Viola 10, Rivera 2.

Magalahi Eagles 74 – Banting 14, Ibanez 12, Cortez 12, Odicta 10, Brillo 6, Martinez 4, Elayda 4, Canedo 2.

Scoring by quarters: 26-11, 44-28, 67-46, 101-74.

Second Game

Blue Haus 88 – Guiab 24, Esdrelon 20, Buenabajo 10, Elchico 7, Santos 9, Diaz 5, Samson 4, Jumaquio 3, Alano 2.

Eagle Construction 77 – Santos 24, Ocampo 10, Sublemente 10, Singca 8, Surima 6, Sampang 5, Garcia 3.

Scoring by quarters: 20-21, 43-51, 70-64, 88-77.

Third Game

NAPA Auto 75 – Abuy 9, De Guzman 8, Manabat 7, Bartolo 7, Montano 7, Tabora 6, Guinto 6, Tobias 6, De Jesus 6, O. Ebuen 5.

MDC 71 – Sedillo 25, Tolentino 17, Quemado 7, Catalla 7, Dela Torre 4, Sangoyo 4, Manipon 4, Lumauag 2.

Scoring by quarters: 21-21, 34, 58-48. 75-71.