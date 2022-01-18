AK Saipan Toyota unveils 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE is AK Saipan Toyota’s newest offering. (Donna Rivera)

lending together the best parts of Toyota’s Corolla and RAV4 as well as coming equipped with Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Monitors, Qi wireless charging, and many other features, the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE is AK Saipan Toyota’s newest offering.

AK Saipan sales manager Kevin Barnes, who walked attendees through the car’s features during an unveiling for the new model yesterday at its showroom in San Jose, said the Corolla Cross LE “checks a lot of boxes” and is especially fit for the CNMI’s conditions. “It’s a perfect blend of all of the reliability and efficiency of a Corolla, and the functionality of an SUV that we get out of a RAV4,” he said.

The Corolla Cross LE offers a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine that gives you an estimated 32 miles per gallon.

As for tech and features, Barnes first demonstrated how Keyless Entry worked. With the car keys on your person, for example in your pocket, grabbing the door handle will unlock the car. Once inside, you will find that the Corolla Cross LE comes equipped with push start and many of the best features found in the Toyota Corolla and RAV4.

Barnes said the car comes with roadside assistance on its dash, Blind Spot Monitors on both side mirrors, automatic high beams, and many other safety features to keep you driving safely. “All of these features combined allow you to keep your eyes facing forward and just focus on the driving while the car takes care of all the details for you,” he said.

The Corolla Cross LE currently retails for $30,999. But, Barnes said, with AK’s friends and family discount, the car will be offered for $29,999 for this first round of Corolla Cross LEs while supplies last.

In a brief interview with AK Guam and AK Saipan president Wendi Herring, she described the new Corolla Cross as a great in-between for those seeking the driving experience of a sedan and the sturdiness of an SUV. She added that she had an opportunity to drive the Corolla Cross in Guam.

“It’s a fantastic car, I really like this new model [and I’m] glad we were able to get it from Toyota,” she said.

Herring was “really pleased to be here” for the unveiling, and lauded Barnes for doing an “excellent job” of explaining the Corolla Cross LE’s features and capabilities.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos | Reporter
