Hye Jin beats Serin for women’s open title

By
|
Posted on Jan 19 2022
Share

Hye Jin Elliot, left, and Serin Chung in action in the finals of the women’s open of the 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.
(MARK RABAGO)

Hye Jin Elliot defeated Serin Chung in three sets to win the women’s open of the 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament last Sunday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

It’s the third time in the last three months that the close friends and SIS schoolmates played each other in the finals.

Elliot topped Chung in the boys 16-and-under division of the 2021 TanHoldings Tennis Classic, 6-3, 2-5, 10-4. Chung, however, returned the favor a week later when she won the women’s open of the same tournament, 0-6, 6-4, 10-7.

So, it was no big surprise that the two top junior women’s tennis players needed another super tiebreaker to determine the champion of their duel last Sunday with the top seeded Elliot ultimately prevailing against the No. 2 seed Chung in a score of 6-4, 5-7, 10-4.

The 16-year-old junior admitted at this stage, she and Chung already know each other’s games very well and it all goes down to execution.

“We know each other’s game because we have been playing no other opponent in tournaments. But I think we both played very well and we had fun playing against each other,” she told Saipan Tribune.

Chung echoed the same sentiment. “Yeah, we always enjoy playing each other.”

Elliot shared that she pulled off the win by being aggressive from the get-go.

“[I won by] attacking the ball and controlling the point,” she said.

The Elliot-Chung finals was the only game in the women’s open as there was no other entry in the division.

Elliot dedicated her win in the women’s open to her parents, Jeff Elliott and Aeja Park.

In the girls 16-and-under singles, Yebin Shin upset No. 1 seed Seiyul Hong in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The No. 3 seed started her campaign with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Lucy Li. She then advanced to the finals with a 6-1, 6-1 conquest of No. 2 seed Seohee Lee.

Hong got a bye in the opening round before punching her finals ticket with a protracted 5-7, 7-6, 10-7 win over Olivia Hwang.

Top seed Irin Chung won the girls 14-and-under after fashioning out a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over No. 3 seed Hoo Wang.

Chung only had to beat Lina Tsukagoshi to earn a finals slot, 4-2, 4-2, after getting a bye in the first round.

In contrast, Hwang opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Jeongbin Park before outdueling second seed Hannah Chae in the semis, 4-2, 4-1.

Results of the mixed doubles will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

The 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis was held as a fundraiser for Saipan International School’s Student Council and is sanctioned by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.

The sponsors of the event are the following: Mango Six Café, Sura Restaurant, Café 670, All Star Sporting Goods and Boarderline, Joeten Superstore, Plumeria Steakhouse, Java Joe’s, Hyatt Regency Saipan, and Summer Snow Café.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Based on what has been learned during the JGO hearings, was there enough evidence presented to warrant impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 19, 2022, 7:37 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:08 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune