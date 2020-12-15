Aldan prepares for tourism on Tinian

Posted on Dec 16 2020
As the CNMI gets ready to welcome back tourists after nine months, Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan intends to work with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force on how Tinian will be able to accept tourists back into the island.

According to Aldan, he hopes that the island will be able to bring in tourist in time for their signature events like the island’s Pika Festival, Taga Festival, and more. In fact, Aldan is now in the midst of creating a committee that will start preparations for the Pika Festival in February.

Triple J Enterprises, Inc. is currently building a hotel on the island, while Bridge Investment Group is in the process of getting permits to open up what will be called the Tinian Diamond Hotel, Aldan said. These hotels will be able to accommodate more tourists once they are completed. “Right now, we’re slowly working on trying to open up our island to tourism,” said Aldan.

The Tinian Diamond Hotel is a boutique hotel located in San Jose Village and offers 17 appointed rooms with many having balconies where guests can enjoy ocean views. Other services near the hotel include the American Gun Club, the outdoor firearm shooting range, and the soon-to-open Tinian Diamond Casino.

According to Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres, he expects the partial resumption of tourism from South Korea to the CNMI under a “travel bubble” program that will start next month, January.

The Marianas Visitors Authority board unanimously approved E-Land Group of Companies’ proposed plan to carry out the travel bubble in the CNMI with the first batch of tourists expected to arrive on Jan. 8 via a charter flight.

Aldan hopes that Tinian will open up a casino by next year in April, or in the summer.

Right now, Seabees from the U.S. Navy are on Tinian and are busy laying the groundwork for the planned divert airfield project of the U.S. Air Force.

