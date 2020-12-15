Peter draws strong support as NMI’s 1st female public auditor

By
|
Posted on Dec 16 2020

Tag:
Share

Kina Borja Peter

Kina Borja Peter, who has been appointed public auditor of the CNMI, obtained strong support from government officials and the private sector during a public hearing yesterday by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations on Capital Hill.

In an interview after the hearing, committee chair Rep. Joel Camacho (R-Saipan) said that they will be working on their report for the next session and that they will expedite this. The next House session will probably be next week.

“Most of the committee members are in support of her nomination,” he said.

The Senate has to conduct a separate public hearing on Peter’s nomination.

If confirmed by both the Senate and House, Peter will be the first female public auditor in the CNMI.

Among those who testified to support her nomination were Finance Secretary David Atalig, Commerce Secretary Mark Rabauliman, representative-elect Angel Demapan, Zoning board chair Tatiana Babauta, Saipan Chamber of Commerce board member and Governor’s Economic Council of Advisors member Alex A. Sablan, and Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco Control Division director David R. Maratita. Many other people sent the committee written expressions of support.

Peter, who returns to the CNMI after working in the U.S. mainland, said it has been her goal to return to the CNMI and apply everything she had learned to help the Commonwealth.

“I want to contribute to the CNMI and serve the public’s interest,” Peter told the committee.

Kina Borja Peter and her husband, Rep. Marco T. Peter (R-Saipan) pose with family members, supporters, and members of the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations after a public hearing yesterday on Kina Peter’s nomination as public auditor of the CNMI. (FERDIE DE LA TORRE)

She said as a certified public accountant she has ethical standards and a code of conduct to protect the integrity of the profession. “I am responsible for exercising sensitive, professional and moral judgment in my activities,” Peter said.

She said she is required to accept the obligation of acting in a manner that will serve the public interest, honor the public trust, and to demonstrate her commitment to professionalism.

She said she has carried a professional license for over 16 years and has worked extremely hard to maintain her designation. “I would never compromise this and hold myself accountable to my profession and professional ethical responsibilities,” Peter said.

She said the foundation of all her experience was built on working as an auditor for Deloitte, both as staff and at the senior level.

While working for Deloitte on Saipan, Peter said she gained exposure to government accounting and auditing standards. Peter said she led audits for government agencies not just in the CNMI but also across Micronesia.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres appointed Peter last Nov. 25 to replace outgoing public auditor Michael Pai, who was appointed by then-governor Benigno R. Fitial and served for 12 years.

Press secretary Kevin Bautista, who introduced Peter to the committee at the hearing, said that Peter is a former senior finance leader, senior accountant, senior manager, and accounting manager for Boeing.

Bautista said Peter comes back to the CNMI as a certified public accountant licensed in the State of Washington and has over 20 years of accounting experience with Deloitte, a Big 4 audit firm in the CNMI and Seattle, Washington and, most recently, for Boeing Company.

Peter is married to Rep. Marco T. Peter (R-Saipan).

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

naif
0

Goal reached for NMI soccer

Posted On Dec 11 2020
, By
0

NMHC hires 12 to oversee NMI’s CDBG grant

Posted On Dec 10 2020
, By
0

10% of NMI population inoculated with flu vaccine

Posted On Dec 10 2020
, By
0

Sablan sets mission for LGBTQ+ protections in NMI

Posted On Dec 09 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 16, 2020, 9:19 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:36 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune