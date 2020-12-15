Peter draws strong support as NMI’s 1st female public auditor

Share











Kina Borja Peter, who has been appointed public auditor of the CNMI, obtained strong support from government officials and the private sector during a public hearing yesterday by the House of Representatives’ Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations on Capital Hill.

In an interview after the hearing, committee chair Rep. Joel Camacho (R-Saipan) said that they will be working on their report for the next session and that they will expedite this. The next House session will probably be next week.

“Most of the committee members are in support of her nomination,” he said.

The Senate has to conduct a separate public hearing on Peter’s nomination.

If confirmed by both the Senate and House, Peter will be the first female public auditor in the CNMI.

Among those who testified to support her nomination were Finance Secretary David Atalig, Commerce Secretary Mark Rabauliman, representative-elect Angel Demapan, Zoning board chair Tatiana Babauta, Saipan Chamber of Commerce board member and Governor’s Economic Council of Advisors member Alex A. Sablan, and Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco Control Division director David R. Maratita. Many other people sent the committee written expressions of support.

Peter, who returns to the CNMI after working in the U.S. mainland, said it has been her goal to return to the CNMI and apply everything she had learned to help the Commonwealth.

“I want to contribute to the CNMI and serve the public’s interest,” Peter told the committee.

She said as a certified public accountant she has ethical standards and a code of conduct to protect the integrity of the profession. “I am responsible for exercising sensitive, professional and moral judgment in my activities,” Peter said.

She said she is required to accept the obligation of acting in a manner that will serve the public interest, honor the public trust, and to demonstrate her commitment to professionalism.

She said she has carried a professional license for over 16 years and has worked extremely hard to maintain her designation. “I would never compromise this and hold myself accountable to my profession and professional ethical responsibilities,” Peter said.

She said the foundation of all her experience was built on working as an auditor for Deloitte, both as staff and at the senior level.

While working for Deloitte on Saipan, Peter said she gained exposure to government accounting and auditing standards. Peter said she led audits for government agencies not just in the CNMI but also across Micronesia.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres appointed Peter last Nov. 25 to replace outgoing public auditor Michael Pai, who was appointed by then-governor Benigno R. Fitial and served for 12 years.

Press secretary Kevin Bautista, who introduced Peter to the committee at the hearing, said that Peter is a former senior finance leader, senior accountant, senior manager, and accounting manager for Boeing.

Bautista said Peter comes back to the CNMI as a certified public accountant licensed in the State of Washington and has over 20 years of accounting experience with Deloitte, a Big 4 audit firm in the CNMI and Seattle, Washington and, most recently, for Boeing Company.

Peter is married to Rep. Marco T. Peter (R-Saipan).